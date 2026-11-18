Brazilian companies lose billions as tax trap tightens beyond expectations

The tax burden on Brazil's private sector is widening its gap with advanced economies, according to a study by Movimento Brasil Competitivo (MBC) with technical support from Monitor Deloitte. Between 2018 and 2025, the difference in tax load between Brazilian businesses and the average for OECD countries doubled from 1.4 to 2.8 percentage points.

Photo: commons.wikimedia by Photograph by Mike Peel, https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/4.0/ Santos, Brazil

This divergence is driven by opposing trends. In Brazil, the tax burden on the private sector rose from 16.3% to 17.5% of GDP over the same period. Conversely, OECD countries recorded a slight decrease, moving from 14.9% to 14.7%. In monetary terms, this structural shift translates to an estimated cost of 366 billion reais in additional expenses for Brazilian businesses in 2025.

The study identifies three primary mechanisms behind this increase: the resumption of PIS/Cofins levies on fuel, the revision of tax exemptions under the tax on the circulation of goods and services (ICMS), and the introduction of taxation on exclusive funds and offshore entities. While these fiscal changes coincide with structural improvements such as the digitalization of public services and simplified company registration, they create a complex administrative environment during the transition to a new consumption tax system.

Tatiana Ribeiro, executive director of MBC, noted that this transitional period may paradoxically increase administrative complexity, as companies are required to operate within two different tax systems simultaneously. Furthermore, preliminary calculations for the new CBS tax on goods and services have raised concerns among business representatives, who argue the rate is higher than expected.

These figures are part of the broader "Cost of Brazil" (Custo Brasil) analysis, which assesses barriers that reduce economic competitiveness. The total additional costs for production, hiring, and investment in Brazil in 2025 are estimated at 3.5 trillion reais, or 27.5% of GDP. This sum is distributed across several categories, with infrastructure, human capital, and financing costs accounting for more than 2.1 trillion reais. The block related to tax obligations, including the burden itself and the complexity of administration, totals 457 billion reais.

MBC's updated methodology also includes, for the first time, costs associated with legal insecurity, the criminalization of the economy, and high real interest rates. The authors clarify that the 3.5 trillion reais figure represents an estimate of the additional costs creating these barriers, rather than a direct loss of GDP that would automatically be recovered if these factors were eliminated.