German buyers drive Hungary's regional property surge as foreign interest drops

Foreign buyer interest in Hungary's residential real estate market declined in 2025, with the total number of purchased apartments falling by 15% to 5,561 units, according to the Central Statistical Office. The data reveals a distinct geographic split in capital inflows, driven by national demographics that determine whether foreign investment concentrates in Budapest or the surrounding regions.

Photo: Pravda.Ru by Виктор Бушуев is licensed under Все права защищены INVESTMENT ATTRACTIVENESS OF THE REGION

German citizens emerged as the most active buyers, acquiring 1,404 apartments at an average transaction value of 33.4 million forints. This capital almost entirely bypassed the capital city; only 79 German buyers chose Budapest, while 1,325 transactions occurred in regional areas, predominantly in rural settlements of Transdanubia.

Buyers from neighboring countries exhibited different patterns, often linked to cross-border connections and ethnic ties. Romanian citizens purchased 760 apartments, with 38% located in Békés County, 14% in Hajdú-Bihar, and 11% in Szabolcs-Szatmár-Bereg. Slovak citizens bought 661 apartments, favoring Borsod (34%) and Győr-Moson-Sopron (26%), though a higher share of their purchases-15%-were made in Budapest.

Other national groups included Dutch citizens (373 apartments), Austrian citizens (233), Ukrainian citizens (115), and Russian citizens (106).

Demographic and geographic demand diverge sharply based on buyer age and purpose. For many Western Europeans, Hungary serves as a destination for later-life residence. The highest proportion of buyers over 65 was recorded among Germans (30%), Swiss citizens (27.4%), and Dutch citizens (26.6%). This demographic is almost exclusively focused on the provinces, with 94.6% of Dutch and 94.4% of German and Austrian buyers purchasing outside Budapest.

In contrast, Asian buyers show a different model. Chinese and Vietnamese citizens show minimal interest in rural areas or regional centers, with 91.7% of Chinese and 90% of Vietnamese buyers purchasing solely in Budapest. The share of buyers over 65 in these groups is negligible at 3% and 3.4% respectively, suggesting different economic motives for capital-city ownership, such as investment or providing housing for labor migrants and students.