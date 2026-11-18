Belarus Adjusts Moose and Red Deer Harvest Limits Amid Shifting Populations

Belarus is experiencing divergent trends in its key hunting species, with populations of moose and roe deer declining while roe deer and bear numbers rise, according to Alexander Kozorez, head of the hunting economy department at the Ministry of Forestry. Officials attribute these shifts to climate factors and natural stabilization cycles rather than single causes.

Photo: Pravda.Ru by Дмитрий Белов is licensed under Все права защищены Hunter and moose in the autumn forest

The moose population dropped to 47,000 individuals in 2026, down from 49,000 in 2025. The ministry links this decrease to warmer temperatures and a dry summer, which induces thermal stress in this northern species. As a result, the moose habitat is shifting toward the northeast, a trend corroborated by a reduction in vehicle collisions involving these animals in the Grodno and Brest regions. In response, authorities lowered the annual moose harvest limit from 2,500 in the previous year to 2,300 for 2026.

The roe deer, the country's most numerous ungulate, also saw a decline, falling from 138,000 in 2025 to 126,000 in 2026. The primary driver cited is a harsh winter that negatively impacted male trophy quality, as the ant growth period coincided with food scarcity under heavy snow cover.

Conversely, the red deer population grew from 54,000 to 57,000 individuals. No signs of overpopulation have been detected, and trophy quality remains high, with top specimens scoring 220 to 230 points under the CIC system. Consequently, the planned harvest for red deer has been increased to 2,850 individuals for the current year, up from 2,500 in the prior season. The bear population also expanded, rising from 1,228 to 1,491 individuals.

Climate changes have also altered the geographic distribution of high-quality trophies. In 2026, more than 90% of moose with superior ant quality were recorded in the eastern regions of the country. The Ministry of Forestry continues its work on maintaining stable populations and managing the distribution of hunting species.