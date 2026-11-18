Bulgaria Weighs Shift to Proportional Leave for Part-Time Workers

Bulgaria's National Assembly is reconsidering a bill that would change how labor seniority is calculated for part-time employees. The proposal shifts the calculation from calendar days to a proportional measure based on actual hours worked.

Photo: commons.wikimedia.org by Nikolai Karaneschev, https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/3.0/ Bulgarian flag

The change could affect over 314,000 people. Approximately 179,000 employees on four-hour contracts face the most direct impact: if passed, their paid annual leave could be halved from 20 days to 10.

This proposal follows a previous attempt to include similar norms in the budget law, which were subsequently overturned by the Constitutional Court.

Proponents argue the measure is necessary to combat the "grey economy," specifically targeting employers who officially register staff for four hours while requiring them to work full eight-hour shifts.

Dr. Zhasmina Saryvanova, director of the Industrial Relations department at the Bulgarian Chamber of Commerce and Industry (BCCI), told Bulgarian National Radio that proportional rights could create a fairer environment for those on two- and four-hour contracts. However, she emphasized the need for a detailed analysis of how this would affect different labor market sectors and those holding multiple jobs.

According to the BCCI representative, the final text of the law must consider vulnerable groups who rely on part-time schedules by necessity, including students, parents with young children, retirees, and people with disabilities.

Labor unions and human rights organizations oppose the initiative, arguing that rather than targeting shadow economy abuses, the law may strip legal labor rights from honest part-time workers.

The proposal has not yet been adopted. The final determination of paid leave and other employee rights will depend on the ultimate version of the legislation.