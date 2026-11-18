Uzbekistan unemployment drops to 4.8% as district poverty units launch with 3.2 trillion soums budget

Uzbekistan has seen its unemployment rate drop by more than half over the last five years, falling from 10.5% in 2020 to 4.8% by the end of 2025. According to the General Confederation of Trade Unions, this represents the fastest rate of decline among CIS countries, where the aggregate unemployment rate reached 3.1% by 2025.

Photo: Pravda.Ru by Вадим Савицкий is licensed under All Rights Reserved Uzbekistan, Uzbek carpets

To further reduce unemployment, Uzbekistan is establishing district headquarters for combating poverty and unemployment, with a budget allocation of 3.2 trillion soums. These bodies are granted the authority to independently select recipients of credits, subsidies, and interest-free loans, as well as to set specific financing terms for citizens and businesses.

While Uzbekistan leads in the pace of change, the lowest unemployment rates in the region remain in Russia (2.2%) and Belarus (2.5%). Other regional figures show Kyrgyzstan falling from 5.8% to 3.2%, and Kazakhstan moving from 4.9% to 4.6%. Armenia faces the most challenging situation, with an unemployment rate of 12.8%.

In the first half of 2026, the total number of unemployed people in the CIS was 3.8 million, with over one million officially registered with national employment services. The highest numbers of registered job seekers are found in Kazakhstan (333,100) and Russia (300,600).

The translation of registered unemployed status into actual financial support varies across the region. In Russia, 77.4% of registered citizens receive benefits, ranging from $25.3 to $216.1 as of February 2026. In Kazakhstan, payments tied to social insurance range from $59.1 to $768.4. Conversely, benefit coverage is minimal in other nations: only 0.1% of job seekers receive benefits in Kyrgyzstan, 2.2% in Azerbaijan, and 3.5% in Tajikistan.