Samarkand Date Processing Facility Expands Output to 14.3 Tons in 2025 via Japanese Partnership

In Samarkand, the seasonal price collapse of Takhir dates was addressed by altering logistics and raw material processing rather than subsidizing producers. The core operational change is the launch of a modern fruit drying facility at the Samarkand Institute of Agro-Innovations and Research. The economic driver for this shift is the significant price differential: while fresh dates trade at 4,000 to 5,000 sums per kilogram during peak season, dried dates command 50,000 to 80,000 sums per kilogram. This tenfold margin incentivized the institute to invest in processing infrastructure to prevent harvest loss, as Professor Shavkat Hasanov noted that low market prices previously led to fruit rotting.

Photo: Pravda.Ru by Дмитрий Белов is licensed under Все права защищены Dates on a wooden plate

The project, executed in partnership with the Tokyo University of Agriculture and Technology and the Japan-Uzbekistan Association, attracted 100,000 USD in funding to build the workshop directly on the institute's premises. The objective was to create a revenue channel for rural populations by transferring specific technological capabilities. Over 120 local farmers have already received training in the full production cycle, including growing, drying, and final packaging, with a target to expand this training to more than 150 farmers by the end of the year. These farmers are equipped with specific technological charts that allow them to independently control the quality and final cost of their product.

Scientific efforts within the project focus on maximizing raw material utilization. Researchers are investigating the use of dried date skins in baking and the extraction of oil from date pits, supported by a patented drying technology. The adaptation of Japanese agrotechnologies to local climate and production conditions is based on experience exchange and local testing.

Processing volumes reflect the scale-up of this capability. Output increased from 1.35 tons of dried dates in 2024 to 14.3 tons in 2025. Currently, 13 tons of raw material are in the drying process, with a total annual target of 23 tons for the current year. This growth in throughput demonstrates the shift from sporadic processing to a sustained operational capacity that captures value previously lost in the fresh market.