Brazilian Wind Association Sues to Halt Energy Storage Auctions Over Cost Allocation

The Brazilian Wind Energy Association (Abeeólica) has petitioned the Federal Court to suspend the country's first auctions for energy storage systems, scheduled for December 2 and 4. The industry is seeking clarity on financial obligations before the bidding process begins.

Photo: commons.wikimedia.org by Aleksander Kaasik, https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/4.0/ Wind power plant

The conflict centers on Law No. 15.269 of 2025, which mandates that generating companies bear the full cost of contracting storage systems. Abeeólica argues this contradicts established practice, where capacity reserve costs are traditionally shared among end consumers. Market participants contend that because energy storage acts as a systemic insurance policy for the national grid, the costs of stability should be distributed across all users.

A request to freeze the auctions until contracts are signed has been filed with the 17th Federal Civil Court. According to estimates from the Federal Court of Accounts (TCU), the financial stakes range from 108 billion to 153 billion reais.

Simultaneously, disputes have arisen with the National Electric Energy Agency (Aneel). The regulator proposed a model where costs are distributed unevenly among generators-ranging from 25% to 100% based on source flexibility. Under this framework, wind, solar, and nuclear plants would bear the primary costs, while hydroelectric plants receive preferences.

Abeeólica notes that Aneel's rules remain in the public consultation stage, leaving bidders unable to accurately assess risk. Further uncertainty stems from Bill No. 3.716 of 2026 currently before Congress; if passed, it would revoke the exclusive liability of generators and return the costs to a general consumer-funded model.

Energy storage systems are intended to balance consumption by returning surplus energy-such as that from solar panels-to the grid during peak loads. While this increases flexibility and reduces losses, experts note that batteries do not eliminate the fundamental need to expand transmission and distribution lines.