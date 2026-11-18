China's Dual-Track Economic Reality: High-Tech Expansion Amidst Real Estate Stagnation

China's contemporary economic landscape presents a distinct paradox: aggressive expansion in high-tech sectors coexists with prolonged stagnation in traditional industries. While exports of electric vehicles, solar panels, and artificial intelligence developments position Beijing as a competitor to the United States, the domestic real estate market has remained in a crisis for six years.

Photo: Pravda.Ru by Виктор Бушуев is licensed under Все права защищены REGIONAL ECONOMIC INEQUALITY

The mechanics of this downturn echo the Japanese scenario of the 1990s. A speculative boom generated a massive surplus of residential and commercial properties, alongside excess infrastructure. Notably, China has surpassed the United Kingdom and France in square meters of housing per capita, despite having a lower overall wealth level. Similarly, the People's Republic of China's road and rail networks exceed U. S. infrastructure in many parameters, a growth achieved through excessive construction rather than organic demand.

This dynamic has created a structural imbalance. The economy resembles an athlete who trained only their torso. While the industrial sector and export capacity are saturated, domestic consumption-the primary growth engine in advanced economies-remains weak. This divide is geographically manifested: East China's megacities compete with global centers, whereas rural areas and small cities, home to roughly half the population (700 to 800 million people), exhibit living standards comparable to those in Latin America or South Asia.

A critical risk for Beijing is the "middle-income trap.” Unlike Japan, which entered its real estate crisis as a wealthy nation with per capita income comparable to the United States, China faces this systemic breakdown at a much lower stage of economic development. The situation is compounded by the fact that the real estate sector and related infrastructure account for nearly one-third of total demand, including direct and indirect effects. Replacing this volume through automation and AI is currently unfeasible; the technology sectors do not generate sufficient employment, leading to a critical rise in youth unemployment, a metric authorities have stopped publishing regularly.

Nevertheless, domestic crisis does not equate to an automatic loss of geopolitical competitiveness. The political structure of the PRC allows the state to sustain advanced technological development even as the broader economy degrades. A "two-China” scenario is possible, where approximately 450 million people thrive in a high-tech industrial economy while the remaining 950 million exist at a significantly lower standard of living. In democratic systems, such polarization would trigger a powerful demand for wealth redistribution, but in China, the priority of national security and global influence may supersede the fight against inequality.

Historical parallels with the Soviet Union suggest that a country can maintain parity in high technology and armaments despite broader economic issues. However, China holds an advantage over the Soviet experience: deep integration into global trade and scientific systems. Consequently, despite stagnation in construction and slowed overall growth, the technological core of China's economy can maintain momentum if the country ensures political stability and avoids excessive imperial ambitions.