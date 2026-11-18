Uzbekistan's Declining Gas Extraction Limits Greenhouse Operations

Uzbekistan's first deputy energy minister, Umid Mammadimov, stated that the country's natural gas extraction volumes are declining and that supply will not increase. During a meeting with business representatives at the Chamber of Commerce and Industry, he indicated that this fundamental shift in fuel availability directly impacts the operational viability of greenhouse complexes, which previously relied on the assumption of stable, low-cost gas deliveries.

Photo: Pravda.Ru by Дмитрий Белов is licensed under Все права защищены Greenhouse complexes

The practical constraint for industrial users is no longer merely regulatory but physical. Existing contracts for operating greenhouses contain clauses allowing for the suspension of industrial gas supply during periods of domestic deficit. The Ministry of Energy explains that winter demand, particularly during severe cold snaps, reduces pressure in distribution networks to levels that cannot simultaneously support all consumer categories. Consequently, residential sector needs take priority, rendering industrial gas consumption for heating vulnerable and non-guaranteed. New greenhouse developers are currently unable to obtain technical conditions for connection to gas networks, signaling a hard limit on new capacity built on fossil fuel infrastructure.

Businesses face a transition to alternative energy sources that are currently more complex and potentially costlier than pipeline gas. The ministry recommends shifting to liquefied gas, pellet burners, geothermal heating, or coal-to-synthetic-gas technologies. To facilitate this change, the ministry is proposing bank financing for equipment upgrades, such as pellet-based heating systems, and has committed to assisting enterprises in selecting specific technological solutions suited to their operational needs.

This operational reality stands in contrast to recent state directives. In November 2025, the President of Uzbekistan signed a decree mandating uninterrupted gas supply for greenhouses in Tashkent and adjacent areas. However, the ministry's position acknowledges that maintaining this guarantee for all consumers is technically impossible under current extraction constraints. Long-term investments in gas-dependent greenhouse infrastructure now carry increased risk, forcing operators to reassess their economic models around alternative, non-pipeline energy sources.