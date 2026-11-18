Turkmenistan and Pakistan sign cooperation protocol to strengthen energy and logistical ties

On Tuesday in Islamabad, Pakistan's Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Muhammad Isaq Dar formally proposed that Turkmenistan utilize the ports of Karachi and Gwadar to facilitate the transport of its goods. Speaking at a joint press conference with Turkmen Foreign Minister Rashid Meredov, Dar stated that these ports could serve as logistical gateways for Turkmen companies seeking to expand trade links with the Middle East, Africa, and other regions.

Photo: Pravda.Ru by Вадим Савицкий is licensed under All Rights Reserved Ashgabat, Turkmenistan

The proposal emerged from the sixth meeting of the Joint Turkmen-Pakistani Inter-Governmental Commission on Economic Cooperation, where delegates reviewed the status of bilateral trade and investment ties. According to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Turkmenistan, the session focused on diversifying commodity turnover, strengthening production connections, and enhancing contacts between business communities. A specific emphasis was placed on improving transport connectivity and expanding transit-logistic capabilities, marking a shift from general diplomatic dialogue to concrete logistical discussions.

While the port access offer remains a proposal rather than a signed agreement, the two nations advanced their cooperation framework by signing the protocol of the sixth commission meeting and a cooperation program for their respective foreign ministries covering 2026-2030. Additionally, a memorandum of understanding was exchanged between Turkmenistan's Ministry of Culture and Pakistan's Ministry of Inter-Provincial Coordination to facilitate cooperation in tourism.

In the energy sector, the commission discussed the implementation progress of two major infrastructure projects: the Trans-Afghan Pipeline (TAPI), which aims to transport natural gas from Turkmenistan to India via Afghanistan and Pakistan, and the Turkmenistan-Afghanistan-Pakistan (TAP) power transmission line. These discussions underscored the continued centrality of cross-border energy infrastructure to the bilateral relationship.