Brazil Chamber of Deputies scheduled to vote on fiscal adjustment bill Nov 24

Brazil's government is moving forward with a fiscal adjustment plan aimed at balancing the state budget. Despite internal disagreements within the left-wing faction, Paulu Pimenta, the leader of the government block in the Chamber of Deputies, stated that the Workers' Party (PT) faction will vote unanimously in favor of the bill.

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Pimenta attributed some of the dissent to "disinformation" regarding the document's content, which he said created a false perception of the actual savings measures. The party intends to maintain discipline during the final vote, despite ongoing debates during the discussion phase.

Economic concerns remain a point of contention. PT deputies Lindbergh Farias and Ana Eliza expressed fears that strict fiscal policies combined with high interest rates could trigger a recession. During a meeting with Planning Minister Bruno Moretti, Farias proposed an alternative mechanism: increasing tax pressure on the banking sector and high-net-worth individuals rather than cutting public investment.

The political divide has extended beyond the PT. Joao Manoel, a deputy from the PSOL party, openly criticized the measures package as a "scissors cut," arguing it undermines social rights to favor large capital interests. This rhetoric drew a sharp reaction from supporters of President Lula, particularly from the circle of Andre Janones.

Public perception of the reform has shifted dramatically. Data from analytics firm Palver shows that mentions of "fiscal cuts" and "electoral fraud" in public groups have increased eightfold. The term "tesouraco" (hard spending cut), previously used by the opposition against Lula, is now increasingly associated with the government itself: before the Senate vote on November 11, only 3% of messages using this term referred to the presidential administration, whereas after the vote, that share jumped to 41%. Approximately 75% of messages concerning the measures package carry a critical tone.

A vote on the fiscal adjustment project in the Chamber of Deputies is scheduled for Tuesday, November 24.