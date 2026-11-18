Trump pledges direct hotline for ASEAN partners at Manila summit

At the U.S.-ASEAN special summit in Manila on November 17, 2026, President Donald Trump addressed leaders of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations, reaffirming Washington's commitment to the region. He outlined an expansion of cooperation in defense, economics, and advanced technologies, emphasizing a direct line of communication for resolving issues.

Photo: commons.wikimedia.org by Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff from Washington D.C, United States, https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/2.0/ Donald Trump

Trump instructed ASEAN leaders to contact him directly if problems arise, bypassing standard diplomatic channels if necessary. "We support our partners and allies one hundred percent. And if a problem arises, call me. Call Marco [Rubio]. Call the others. And if they don't answer, call me. I will pick up,” the President stated, adding that he is prepared to dismiss Secretary of State Marco Rubio should the latter fail to respond to such inquiries.

Defense cooperation was a central component of the discussions. Trump highlighted a significant strengthening of military ties with the Philippines, noting that relations have reached levels not previously seen, a development he attributed largely to personal connections between leaders. The summit also marked the establishment of a new defense partnership with Indonesia.

The agenda covered a broad range of issues, including regional security, trade, energy, artificial intelligence, critical minerals, and the fight against online fraud. On the trade front, Trump asserted that since returning to the White House, the United States has concluded major trade agreements with Malaysia, Cambodia, and Indonesia, as well as with Japan and South Korea.

Separately, the President discussed what he termed "superintelligence” (SI), claiming American developments in this field hold economic potential comparable to the Industrial Revolution or the advent of the internet. He stated that this technology already allows for the resolution of medical challenges within minutes that scientists previously spent decades studying, opening new avenues in science, medicine, and national security.