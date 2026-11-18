India appoints district ombudspersons to resolve wage disputes and job card issues for rural workers

The Ministry of Rural Development has introduced new guidelines for ombudspersons and appellate authorities under the Viksit Bharat — Guarantee for Rozgar and Ajeevika Mission (Gramin) (VB-G RAM G) Act, 2025. This move is designed to create a more robust system for grievance redressal and accountability for rural workers under the flagship employment programme, which replaced MGNREGA on July 1, 2026.

Central to this framework is the appointment of district-level ombudspersons who will handle a wide range of specific workplace and administrative issues. Workers can now seek redress for disputes involving job cards, employment access, delays in wage payments, and the lack of basic worksite facilities. The guidelines also explicitly extend protection to women and vulnerable groups, allowing for formal complaints regarding discrimination, harassment, and violations of labour rights.

To ensure that those overseeing these complaints possess relevant field and administrative knowledge, the government has expanded the eligibility criteria for ombudspersons. Candidates can now be drawn from backgrounds in law, public administration, academics, social work, management, and rural development. The ministry has also revised the terms regarding their remuneration and tenure of service.

The process is being digitised to reduce delays and improve tracking. A new digital platform will allow workers to register and monitor their complaints online, while the proceedings and final awards will be uploaded for transparency. Furthermore, the use of geo-tagged and time-stamped photographs during field inspections is now mandatory to ensure that site visits are authentic and documented.

Beyond digital tools, the guidelines emphasise direct community engagement. Ombudspersons are required to participate in at least three social audit public hearings or Gram Sabhas each month. This requirement ensures that grievances are not just handled as individual cases but are integrated with community feedback and social audit findings to identify systemic failures and initiate corrective actions.

According to the Ministry of Rural Development, these measures complement existing digital monitoring and public disclosure protocols, aiming to provide rural labourers with more accessible and reliable avenues to challenge irregularities in the implementation of the VB-G RAM G scheme.