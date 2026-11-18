Kazakhstan Mandates Waste Sorting Before Landfill Disposal Under New Ecological Order

Kazakhstan has implemented new regulations restricting the direct disposal of waste in landfills, mandating that organizations independently collecting and transporting municipal waste outside the centralized system must now route materials for sorting. According to Order No. 297, issued on November 9, 2026, by the Acting Minister of Ecology, direct delivery to landfills is permitted only if a specific settlement lacks sorting and energy recovery facilities or if their capacity is insufficient to handle the local waste volume. This exemption does not apply to waste types prohibited from burial under the Ecological Code.

Photo: Pravda.Ru by Дмитрий Белов is licensed under Все права защищены Garbage sorting at the container

The order requires waste generators and specialized organizations operating outside the centralized system to separate waste into at least three fractions: dry materials (plastic, glass, metal, cardboard, and paper); wet materials (organic and food waste); and hazardous items (batteries, accumulators, mercury-containing components, medical waste, and electrical or electronic equipment). Hazardous fractions must be transferred exclusively to licensed entities, and the document explicitly prohibits the mixing of already sorted waste at any stage, including during transportation.

The regulations also establish infrastructure requirements for construction and bulky waste collection from residents. Local executive bodies (akimats) are required to create specialized platforms with paving and fencing covering an area of no less than 12 square meters. Strict conditions apply to the disposal of ash from private household heating, which must be collected separately in metal containers; discharging hot ash into general bins for dry, wet, or hazardous waste is forbidden. Additionally, residents are prohibited from placing snow, ice, bulky items capable of damaging equipment, or any burning or red-hot materials into standard containers. The order enters into force ten calendar days after its official publication.