Kazakhstan Grapples With Technical Hurdles In Under-16 Social Media Ban

Kazakhstan is currently debating the technical mechanisms required to enforce a proposed ban on social media registration for children under 16. A significant operational hurdle has emerged: many minors use SIM cards registered to their parents, preventing telecommunications operators and platforms from reliably verifying the actual age of the device holder.

Photo: flikr.com by Solen Feyissa, https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/2.0/ TikTok app on a phone screen

During a parliamentary session, Kuryltai deputy Ilya Terekhenko noted that without specific control tools for parents, the prohibition may prove ineffective. He proposed the introduction of specialized, free child SIM cards that would ensure automatic content filtering and parental controls. Terekhenko emphasized that any age verification process must be conducted without revealing the child's personal data.

The deputy also highlighted a discrepancy between Kazakh legislation and the default settings of major smartphone manufacturers. According to Terekhenko, the built-in protection systems from Apple and Google are primarily designed for users aged five to thirteen, whereas the proposed ban extends to age 16. Resolving this mismatch will require direct negotiations with these tech companies.

Proposals from the Ministry of Digital Development

Rostislav Konyashkin, First Vice Minister of Artificial Intelligence and Digital Development, stated that his department is considering several approaches to address the verification challenge:

Creating a dedicated service where parents can declare that a number registered to an adult is actually used by a child.

Implementing an age-checking system where social networks receive only a binary confirmation that the user is 16 or older, without access to the user's name or date of birth.

Developing technical methods to recognize a smartphone as a child device.

Konyashkin noted that the Ministry of Digital Development is studying regulations from Turkey, Australia, and China. The department has concluded that no single method is sufficient, necessitating a comprehensive package of measures. While technical solutions are planned to be ready before the restrictions take effect, specific launch timelines and the current status of negotiations with Apple and Google have not been disclosed.

Previous reports indicate that the ban would apply to social networks, including Instagram, TikTok, and YouTube, but would not cover messengers. The government is considering the temporary suspension of profiles that fail age verification. Potential tools for this verification include artificial intelligence face analysis and monitoring of user activity metrics, such as subscriptions, viewing history, and general online behavior.