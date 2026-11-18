Supreme Court Orders Chhattisgarh to Pay $36,000 for 7-Year Unlawful Detention After Acquittal

The Supreme Court of India has ordered the Chhattisgarh state government to pay 3 million rupees (approximately $36,000) in compensation to Devilal Gond, a man who remained imprisoned for 14 years despite being acquitted by a higher court.

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Gond was arrested in December 2012 on murder charges and sentenced to life imprisonment in 2013. He served seven years before the High Court acquitted him in 2018. However, because the acquittal judgment was not transmitted to the prison administration, Gond remained incarcerated for an additional seven years and three months.

The error was discovered in May 2024 during a routine audit of appeal documents at the central prison. Without this review, Gond would have remained in custody indefinitely.

While the state government attributed the incident to a "communication gap" between departments, Justices Augustine George Masih and Sanjiv Sachdeva characterized the situation as a manifestation of gross negligence and institutional dysfunction. The court noted that Gond entered prison at age 21 and was only released at 35.

The court stated that while monetary compensation cannot restore his youth, it is the only available means of redress for the loss of liberty, the psychological strain of imprisonment, and the resulting inability to seek education, a profession, or start a family.

The case highlights the systemic vulnerability of impoverished defendants in India, where administrative failures can keep individuals imprisoned long after the legal system has recognized their innocence.