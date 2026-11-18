ASEAN Digital Economy Framework Agreement implementation to be led by Singapore in 2025

Singapore Prime Minister Lawrence Wong stated on November 17 in Manila that deeper economic integration within ASEAN could increase the bloc's collective GDP from $4.5 trillion to $10 trillion by the early 2040s. Speaking after a three-day summit of Southeast Asian leaders, Wong identified this growth in economic weight as a primary driver for regional stability and expanded opportunities for businesses and citizens.

Photo: commons.wikimedia.org by Patrick Roque (talk) (Uploads), https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/3.0/ Hermita-Malate Horizon in Manila

Following the Philippines' 2026 ASEAN chairmanship, which centers on the completion of the Digital Economy Framework Agreement (DEFA), Singapore will assume the chair next year to lead the document's implementation. The Singaporean government plans to publish applied guidelines for enterprises to transition DEFA from a political agreement into a set of administrative and regulatory procedures usable by market participants.

Wong advocated for expanding ASEAN's partner network beyond the United States and China, citing engagements with Canada, the European Union, and the Gulf Cooperation Council. This approach is intended to maintain an open economy and provide a functional alternative to a bipolar interaction model, allowing the bloc to operate based on its own institutional logic rather than solely reacting to great-power rivalries.

Regarding regional environmental challenges, Wong outlined a shift in strategy to combat transboundary haze, moving from reactive firefighting to preventative measures targeting the sources of pollution and non-compliant companies. This policy was discussed in bilateral talks with Indonesian President Prabowo Subianto, following smog episodes originating from Kalimantan and Sumatra. Despite these ecological frictions, Singapore maintains a policy of deepening multi-sectoral cooperation with Indonesia.