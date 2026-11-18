Piraeus Container Terminal Throughput Grows 6.3% in October 2026 as Suez Canal Routes Recover

Piraeus Container Terminal (PCT), operated by COSCO Shipping Ports, handled 330,800 TEU at piers II and III in October 2026, a 6.3% increase over the 311,200 TEU processed during the same month in 2025. Cumulative throughput for the first ten months of 2026 reached 3.416 million TEU, up 2.1% from 3.345 million TEU in the previous year. This growth tracks the return of major shipping lines to routes utilizing the Suez Canal.

Photo: commons.wikimedia.org by Aleksey Churushkin, https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/4.0/ Pier in Nea Kalikratia, Halkidiki, Greece

Operational acceleration was evident throughout the third quarter of 2026. Monthly volumes rose from 351,500 TEU in July (+1.8%) to 372,100 TEU in August (+18%) and 366,600 TEU in September (+15.3%). Total third-quarter throughput exceeded 1.09 million TEU, an 11.4% increase over the 978,700 TEU recorded in the corresponding period last year. The port's utilization remains tied to the physical restoration of shipping flows through the Red Sea.

Across its global network of 38 terminals, COSCO Shipping Ports handled approximately 10.9 million TEU in October 2026, a 5% increase from 10.4 million TEU in October 2025. For the first ten months of 2026, total network throughput reached 104.8 million TEU, up 8.2% from 96.9 million TEU in the same period last year.

Within China, the highest October growth occurred at southeastern terminals (+20.8%) and southwestern terminals (+9.5%). Overseas terminals handled 3.63 million TEU in October, a 4.8% increase. Cumulative overseas throughput for the first ten months of 2026 reached 35.1 million TEU, marking a 17.3% increase over 2025. To support further expansion, COSCO Shipping Ports has set its revised 2026 capital expenditure budget at $756 million.