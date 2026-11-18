Greece Cites OECD Data to Show Lower Cumulative Inflation Than EU Average

Greece's Minister of State Secretariat, Akis Skirtsos, cited OECD data to defend the government's economic strategy against opposition claims that the administration has failed to curb the cost of living. An OECD report dated November 6 indicates that inflation in Greece from December 2019 to September 2026 was lower than in most of its European counterparts.

Photo: Pravda.Ru by Вадим Савицкий is licensed under All Rights Reserved Greece, Athens

According to the OECD's seven-year comparative analysis, accumulated consumer price growth in Greece reached 25.4%. This figure is lower than the OECD average of 40.6% and the European Union average of 31.1%.

Of the 35 OECD nations analyzed, 21 experienced higher inflation than Greece. The data shows a wide range of inflation rates, from 26.1% in Germany to 891.7% in Turkey. Within the EU, 19 of the 27 member states, including Spain, showed worse price dynamics than Greece.

Despite these statistics, the Minister acknowledged that macroeconomic data does not alleviate the actual financial burden on citizens. To mitigate the impact of inflation, the government is implementing a series of social support measures, including:

Indexing of wages and pensions;

Tax reductions;

Targeted subsidies for renters;

Support for young families with child-rearing expenses;

Fuel payment compensations;

Regular benefits for pensioners and persons with disabilities.

The ultimate effectiveness of these policies remains tied to economic growth rates, investment volumes, and the actual increase in disposable household income.