Kyrgyzstan's mining sector budget contributions rose 3.6-fold between 2021 and 2025

Kyrgyzstan's mining industry has significantly increased its financial contributions to the state budget over the last five years, according to data presented by Adylbek Kasymaliev, Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers. Speaking at a meeting of the Jogorku Kenesh on November 18, Kasymaliev detailed a structural shift in tax and mandatory payment inflows from the sector.

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Comparative Revenue Growth

Between 2021 and 2025, the state budget received 217.9 billion soms from the mining industry in the form of taxes and other mandatory payments. This figure represents a 3.6-fold increase compared to the 2016-2020 period, during which the sector contributed 61.3 billion soms.

A substantial portion of this growth is attributed to the Kumtor enterprise, which contributed 100.6 billion soms to the budget between 2021 and 2025.

Current Performance and Corporate Contributions

For the first nine months of 2026, eight major mining companies paid a combined 50.7 billion soms into the budget. The breakdown of contributions from the largest operators is as follows:

Altyn Alliance: 19.5 billion soms

19.5 billion soms Altyn Ken: 11.2 billion soms

11.2 billion soms KAZ Minerals Bozuchak: 7.4 billion soms

7.4 billion soms Kichi Chaarat: 6 billion soms

6 billion soms Full Gold Mining: 2.4 billion soms

These operations currently employ approximately 5,700 people.

Regional Development and Environmental Obligations

Beyond central budget payments, mining revenues are being directed toward regional development funds. Since 2020, Altyn Alliance has transferred over 3.5 billion soms to local development funds in the Talas region. In the Jalal-Abad region, annual contributions to regional and district funds range between 200 million and 500 million soms, provided by Vertex Gold Company, Full Gold Mining (developing the Bozuchak deposit), and Kichi Chaarat.

Regarding the long-term management of these assets, Kasymaliev emphasized the necessity of strict adherence to environmental requirements, specifically calling for the technical and biological reclamation of exhausted mining sites.