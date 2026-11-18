Desperate plea for cancer patients in Kyrgyzstan: funding deficit doomed future treatment plans

The National Center of Oncology and Hematology requires at least 6 billion soms to provide cancer patients with comprehensive targeted therapy and immunotherapy, according to director Bakhadyr Bebezov.

Photo: commons.wikimedia by Bill Branson is licensed under National Cancer Institute Glasses for chemotherapy

In a statement to the Kabar news agency, Bebezov noted a significant disparity between the necessary funding and the current budget, with 640 million soms allocated for drug therapy in 2026.

The discussion regarding the accessibility of care followed a session of the Jogorku Kenesh, where lawmaker Burun Amanova raised concerns over reports that promised free treatment for oncology patients has become paid. Amanova cited reports from patients at the center claiming a single course of treatment costs 25,000 soms, and further alleged a shortage of chemotherapy drugs.

Responding to these claims, Bebezov clarified that under the state guarantee program, patients are only responsible for a co-payment. He stated that chemotherapy and palliative care are provided free of charge and confirmed that the center currently maintains a stock of chemotherapy medications.