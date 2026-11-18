McGill awards first PhD in Indigenous Language Revitalization to Mohawk educator

Mary Onwá:ri Tekahawákhwen McDonald has become the first person to graduate from McGill University with a PhD in Indigenous Language Revitalization, formalizing a lifetime of pedagogical practice into a doctoral framework. For McDonald, a native Mohawk speaker from the Akwesasne community-which spans the borders of Quebec, Ontario, and New York-the degree serves as a vehicle to document 45 years of linguistic research and teaching experience.

Photo: pravda.ru by Петр Ермилин, https://creativecommons.org/public-domain/pdm/ Official document with glasses and signature

Institutional Framework for Revitalization

The PhD program at McGill was designed as an interdisciplinary initiative to accommodate students whose work in language revitalization intersects multiple fields. According to program director Jessica Coon, the structure allows for flexibility across disciplines such as linguistics and education, moving away from rigid departmental silos to better support the practical needs of Indigenous language recovery.

McDonald's research, detailed in her dissertation "Kanien'kéha Through the Eyes of a First-Language Speaker,” focuses on the acquisition patterns of native speakers. Her findings indicate that children first acquire kinship terms for close relatives, followed by broader social circles, pronouns, and commands. By identifying this specific sequence, McDonald argues that educators can more accurately duplicate natural learning patterns for second-language learners.

Practical Application and Community Role

Despite her doctoral status, McDonald's authority remains rooted in her role as an educator and elder. She continues to operate as an elder in residence at McGill, traveling to the university every two weeks to mentor a research group of graduate students. This relationship bridges the gap between academic theory and the lived experience of a first-language speaker.

Her professional trajectory includes studies in Iroquoian linguistics in Albany, New York, and teaching certification in Ontario. While she has taught thousands of students from elementary to university levels, her current work focuses on advanced Mohawk learners, emphasizing both linguistic accuracy and the nuanced expression of the language.