Ontario Bill 140 exempts Highway 69 expansion from full environmental assessment

The Ontario government is moving to amend the Environmental Assessment Act, the Environmental Bill of Rights, the Ontario Heritage Act, and the Planning Act through Bill 140, the Building Ontario Faster Act. The proposed omnibus legislation, introduced on October 27, seeks to streamline development and infrastructure projects by reducing environmental review requirements and limiting the legal mechanisms available to challenge government decisions.

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Changes to Consultation and Oversight

A central point of contention is the proposed removal of the requirement for a full environmental assessment for the expansion of Highway 69, a 140-kilometer stretch between Parry Sound and Sudbury. Under the text of Bill 140, the Minister of Transportation would instead be required to prepare an Indigenous consultation plan and environmental study reports, shifting the regulatory threshold for the project's approval.

The Chiefs of Ontario state that these modifications diminish the ability of First Nations to participate meaningfully in decisions regarding their lands and rights. The organization identifies Bill 140 as a continuation of a legislative trend following Bill 5 (the Protect Ontario by Unleashing Our Economy Act, 2025), which they argue prioritizes speed of development over environmental and Indigenous protections.

Heritage Protections and Archaeological Risk

Proposed changes to the Heritage Act would allow individuals who are not licensed archaeologists to conduct sensitive archaeological work. According to Grand Chief Joel Abram of the Association of Iroquois and Allied Indians, the new framework would rely on project proponents to attest to their own compliance with provincial requirements rather than requiring mandatory, comprehensive First Nations consultation.

Grand Chief Abram noted that this shift in authority puts burial grounds, ancestral remains, and sacred sites at risk of irreversible damage, as the current proposal removes independent professional oversight and direct community verification.

Legislative Context

Bill 140 is currently in its second reading in the provincial legislature. This provincial move mirrors federal efforts to accelerate infrastructure projects, such as Bill C-39, which is presently under review by special committees in the House of Commons and the Senate.

The Chiefs of Ontario have called for the full withdrawal of the bill, asserting that treating First Nations as partners rather than obstacles is the only way to ensure project success and reduce legal and jurisdictional uncertainty.