OpenAI integrates Daybreak AI suite into NATO cyber defense operations

OpenAI has entered a cooperation agreement with the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) to integrate artificial intelligence into the Alliance's cyber defense and investigative operations. The partnership, announced during the NATO Edge conference in Izmir, Turkey, focuses on the deployment of a specific suite of tools branded as "Daybreak."

Photo: создано с помощью нейросети OpenAI (DALL·E) is licensed under OpenAI, 2025 AI at the exhibition

Operational Mechanism and Authority

The technical implementation of this cooperation is managed through the NATO Communications and Information Agency (NCIA), the body responsible for the Alliance's digital infrastructure and technological capabilities. Under the Daybreak framework, OpenAI provides tools designed for software review, the investigation of suspicious network activities, the validation of security vulnerabilities, and the development of software patches.

The operational scale of this integration is already evident in the data volume: NATO is currently utilizing up to 300 billion raw input and output tokens per month. This mechanism allows multinational cyber defense teams to automate the detection of threats and the identification of vulnerabilities at machine speed, shifting the role of the human operator from manual discovery to the oversight of AI-generated findings.

Institutional Context and Precedent

This agreement follows a pattern of OpenAI expanding its footprint within state security apparatuses. The company already maintains cooperative relationships with the European Union Agency for Cybersecurity (ENISA) and national security agencies in France (ANSSI), Germany, and Poland. Furthermore, the U. S. Department of Defense previously selected OpenAI's models for classified operations, opting for their terms over competitors like Anthropic, which had imposed stricter ethical restrictions on military use.

By aligning with the NCIA, OpenAI moves from providing general-purpose AI to supporting the specific administrative and technical requirements of a military alliance. The practical result is a shift in NATO's cyber-resilience strategy, where the speed of vulnerability patching is now tethered to the processing capacity of Large Language Models (LLMs) rather than solely to human analyst throughput.