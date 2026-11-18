Indigenous-led 18-year study confirms 160-kilometre spillover effect in British Columbia rockfish conservation areas

Data collected over 18 years by the 'Wuìk̓inux̌v, Nuxalk, Kitasoo Xai'xais and Haíłzaqv (Heiltsuk) First Nations has established that rockfish conservation areas (RCAs) in British Columbia produce a significant "spillover effect," increasing fish abundance and body size up to 160 kilometres away from the exclusion zones.

Photo: Pravda.Ru by Marina Lebedeva is licensed under Free for commercial use Flounder fish in ambush

Authority and Evidence

The findings, published in Ecology Letters, are based on research conducted on behalf of the Central Coast Indigenous Resource Alliance. Because the member nations hold the rights to the territories where the data was gathered, the researchers operated with the permission of the rights holders and were exempt from standard permit requirements.

The study analyzed 4,307 transects, utilizing diving surveys, deep-water video footage, and hook-and-line sampling. This process involved identifying nearly 140,000 groundfish across 26 species. The data shows that moving toward an RCA, the average abundance of rockfish increases by 11 per cent every five kilometres, while the average body size increases by just over one per cent every five kilometres.

Institutional Context and Conservation Logic

The federal government established 162 RCAs between 2004 and 2007 to prevent the collapse of rockfish populations following crashes in the 1980s and 1990s caused by commercial and recreational overexploitation. These zones prohibit most forms of harvesting, including trawling and spearfishing, covering approximately 20 per cent of high-quality rockfish habitat in the province.

Ecologist Alejandro Frid notes that the increase in body size is a critical metric for population recovery; larger female rockfish produce a disproportionately higher number of eggs, which is essential for species with long lifespans, such as the yelloweye rockfish (which can live up to 118 years) or the rougheye/blackspotted rockfish (which can reach 200 years).

Governance and Research Integration

The study is the result of long-term Indigenous-led research. For two and a half decades, coastal First Nations have worked to develop the Great Bear Sea (Northern Shelf Bioregion) Marine Protected Area Network, covering 102,000 square kilometres. In early 2023, 17 First Nations, alongside provincial and federal governments, entered into a co-governance agreement for this area.

Lead author Kyle Wilson emphasizes that this Indigenous-led data provides the necessary foundation for evidence-based policy, particularly for long-lived species where recovery takes decades-surpassing the typical four-year political cycle. The findings will be presented to the marine stewardship and fisheries technical staff of the Central Coast First Nations and the Central Coast Indigenous Resource Alliance to inform joint monitoring plans with Fisheries and Oceans Canada.