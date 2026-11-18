India ranks 10th most affected country by climate risk over 30-year period

India has emerged as the 10th most affected country globally in terms of climate risk over a 30-year horizon, recording 78,000 fatalities and economic losses amounting to $170 billion. These figures, spanning from 1996 to 2025, are the result of 436 extreme weather events, according to the Climate Risk Index (CRI) 2027 report released by the German-based organization Germanwatch during the COP31 summit in Antalya, Turkiye.

Photo: commons.wikimedia.org by Ryan from Toronto, Canada, https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/2.0/ India

The data reveals a critical divergence between the types of climate hazards: while heatwaves are the primary drivers of mortality, storms are the principal drivers of financial depletion. Over the three-decade period, heatwaves accounted for 40% of all reported deaths. This trend intensified in 2025, where heat-related fatalities surged to nearly 70% of all disaster deaths, claiming over 24,000 lives globally.

Conversely, storms represent the most significant economic burden. Between 1996 and 2025, storms were responsible for 58% of total global economic losses. In 2025 alone, storms caused nearly $65 billion in damages, representing 41% of the year's total economic losses.

On an annual basis, the 2025 index places India at the 12th position, showing a slight improvement from its 15th rank in 2024. However, the long-term trend suggests a shifting risk profile; India previously held the 9th position in the 1995-2024 index. The 2025 calendar year saw a global average of one disaster per day, with 367 extreme events affecting over 100 million people and causing $158 billion in direct losses.

The CRI report highlights a structural inequality in climate vulnerability. Out of the ten countries most affected over the last 30 years, nine belong to lower- or upper-middle-income groups. The Bahamas is the sole high-income nation in the top ten, indicating that those who have contributed the least to global climate change are bearing the most severe consequences.

Laura Schäfer, a co-author of the report, noted that the top-ranked countries have been repeatedly battered by tropical cyclones, creating a cycle of destruction where new storms demolish structures that were still in the process of being rebuilt. The CRI arrives at these conclusions by synthesizing data from the International Disaster Database with socio-economic metrics from the World Bank and the International Monetary Fund (IMF), measuring impacts relative to population size and GDP.