Andhra Pradesh offers 80% capital support for semiconductor fabs to lead India's chip manufacturing race

The Government of Andhra Pradesh has aggressively amended its Semiconductor and Display Fab Policy 4.0, positioning itself as the most subsidised destination for chip manufacturing in India. By aligning its framework with the Union Government's India Semiconductor Mission (ISM Semicon 2.0), the state has committed to matching the Centre's capital support rupee-for-rupee for key projects, significantly lowering the entry barrier for high-cap investment.

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Under the new amendments, silicon fabs, display fabs, and chip packaging projects will see the state government match 100% of the central capital assistance. For a silicon fab approved under Semicon 2.0, this results in a combined incentive of 80% of eligible capital costs-split equally between the Centre (40%) and the state (40%). This puts Andhra Pradesh ahead of other competing states; for comparison, the total support offered by Odisha and Tamil Nadu stands at 65%, while Uttar Pradesh and Madhya Pradesh offer 60%, and Gujarat provides 56%.

The financial incentives extend across various segments of the semiconductor value chain:

Specialised Fabs: Compound semiconductor, photonics, sensor, and discrete fabs, along with advanced packaging units, are eligible for combined support of 70%.

Compound semiconductor, photonics, sensor, and discrete fabs, along with advanced packaging units, are eligible for combined support of 70%. Legacy Packaging: These units can receive combined support of 50%.

These units can receive combined support of 50%. Chip Design: The state will provide an additional 50% of the Centre's support. Commercial design startups can access combined seed funding of up to ₹22.5 crore, with the state contributing up to ₹7.5 crore.

The state will provide an additional 50% of the Centre's support. Commercial design startups can access combined seed funding of up to ₹22.5 crore, with the state contributing up to ₹7.5 crore. Deployment-Linked Incentives (DLI): To stimulate commercial adoption, the state is adding 4.5% to the Centre's 9% net sales incentive, bringing the total to 13.5% (capped at ₹45 crore per application and ₹180 crore per company).

To stimulate commercial adoption, the state is adding 4.5% to the Centre's 9% net sales incentive, bringing the total to 13.5% (capped at ₹45 crore per application and ₹180 crore per company). Equipment & Materials: Capital support for semiconductor machines and materials will rise to 48% (18% from the state and 30% from the Centre).

To move beyond mere financial handouts, the state is establishing a physical ecosystem. A dedicated 5,000-acre Andhra Pradesh Semiconductor Park is planned for Tirupati. This hub will be managed via a public-private partnership (PPP) with an investor-led board to ensure the infrastructure-including ultrapure water, high-voltage power redundancy, and industrial cleanrooms-meets industry specifications rather than bureaucratic standards.

Addressing the talent gap, the state is launching the AP Semiconductor Research & Innovation Centre (AP-SRIC), initially based at IIT Tirupati, with a primary focus on photonics. Furthermore, a training subsidy of ₹10,000 per trainee per month for six months will be provided to companies to offset the cost of workforce development.

For "Ultra-Mega" projects involving investments exceeding ₹5,000 crore, the state has left the door open for customised incentive packages to be negotiated on a case-by-case basis by the State Investment Promotion Board. For projects falling outside the Semicon 2.0 ambit, the government is offering a power subsidy of ₹3 per unit for the first five years of commercial production.

By combining aggressive capital matching with dedicated industrial zoning and talent subsidies, Andhra Pradesh is attempting to shift the risk-reward calculation for global and domestic chipmakers, aiming to transform the state into a comprehensive hub from design to final packaging.