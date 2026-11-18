NMC proposes stricter ethical rules for use of laboratory animals in medical research

The National Medical Commission (NMC) has proposed a new set of draft rules aimed at tightening the ethical framework governing the use of laboratory animals in medical research. The proposed guidelines mandate that researchers prioritise alternatives to live animals whenever scientifically feasible, while strictly adhering to the principles of replacement, reduction, and refinement to minimise the number of animals used and the pain they endure.

Photo: Wikimedia Commons by Anna Marchenkova, https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/4.0/ Laboratory rat

Under the new proposals, experiments are categorised by the level of distress caused: non-recovery, mild, moderate, and severe. The draft explicitly prohibits any experiment likely to cause prolonged, severe suffering that cannot be alleviated. To ensure oversight, the NMC requires every establishment engaged in animal research or breeding to appoint a qualified veterinarian for mandatory supervision.

A significant structural change involves the mandatory creation of a nine-member Institutional Animal Ethics Committee (IAEC) within each institution. This committee, serving a three-year tenure, must include scientists, a biologist, a veterinarian, and four nominees from the Committee for Control and Supervision of Experiments on Animals (CCSEA). The IAEC is required to meet at least twice a year to oversee research protocols.

The draft rules also address the end-of-life process for research animals, urging scientists to avoid using death as an experimental endpoint. Instead, researchers must implement "early humane endpoints." In cases where death is unavoidable, the rules require the minimisation of suffering and the maintenance of detailed records regarding euthanasia, including the specific dosage and methods used.

Special restrictions have been placed on certain categories of animals. The use of stray and feral domestic animals is restricted unless scientifically justified, while experiments on non-human primates are permitted only for narrowly defined research purposes where no other species can achieve the objective.

Compliance will be monitored through mandatory CCSEA registration for all facilities involved in the breeding, housing, or trading of laboratory animals. These establishments will be subject to inspections at least twice a year. The regulatory framework includes a penalty system where violations trigger a 15-day rectification notice; failure to comply may lead to the suspension or cancellation of registration. In instances where animal welfare is at imminent risk, the authorities may take immediate action.

The NMC has issued a public notice requesting Deans, Principals, and Heads of medical colleges and institutions to submit their comments, objections, and suggestions to the CCSEA within 30 days. The draft rules were originally notified on September 30 and published in the Gazette of India on October 6.