India proposes new aircraft public health rules to replace 1954 framework

The Ministry of Health and Family Welfare has released the draft Indian Aircraft (Public Health) Rules, 2026, aiming to overhaul the outdated 1954 regulatory framework governing public health at airports. The proposed rules introduce stricter quarantine protocols for travellers from yellow fever-endemic regions, broaden the scope of health surveillance, and tighten sanitary requirements for airport infrastructure.

Photo: commons.wikimedia.org by Cveleglg, https://creativecommons.org/public-domain/pdm/ Airport

A primary change concerns travellers arriving from countries affected by yellow fever, such as Nigeria, Kenya, and Venezuela. Under the proposed draft, passengers lacking a valid vaccination certificate may be subject to a quarantine period of up to six days, calculated from their date of departure from the affected country. This is a reduction from the current regulations, which allow for isolation for up to nine days from the last possible exposure. The financial burden of the quarantine will fall on the traveller, while airlines will be responsible for transporting the individual to the designated facility. Those refusing quarantine may be denied entry and repatriated without leaving the airport transit area.

The 2026 draft significantly expands the mandate of airport health oversight. While previous rules focused on specific infectious diseases, the new framework covers general pandemics, public health emergencies, and risks associated with chemical, biological, radiological, nuclear, and explosive (CBRNE) hazards.

Sanitary and hygiene standards are also being tightened. All flight kitchens and airport food outlets must now be licensed under the Food Safety and Standards Act, 2006. Furthermore, drinking water quality must be tested at the source, with reports submitted regularly to Airport Health Officers. These officers are granted the authority to order the disposal of unsafe food or the closure of non-compliant establishments and water sources.

Regarding aircraft maintenance, the draft moves from situational disinsection to a mandatory requirement for all arriving aircraft. To mitigate vector-borne risks, airport authorities must ensure that the airport premises and the surrounding area-extending at least 400 metres beyond the perimeter-remain free of mosquitoes, rats, and other disease vectors.

Operational reporting requirements for airlines have been intensified. Carriers will be required to provide detailed passenger manifests and reports on any illness or deaths occurring during flight. Airport Health Officers are now empowered to request passenger locator forms, contact details, itineraries, and seat numbers, regardless of whether a public health emergency has been declared.

To ensure regulatory compliance, the draft introduces a structured penalty schedule and a two-stage appeal process. Monetary penalties are defined for various violations, with a 30-day window for filing appeals and a target disposal period of 60 days.

The proposal is currently in the consultation stage. Following the November 16 memorandum, the health ministry has invited feedback from government departments, airlines, and airport operators. Once these suggestions are reviewed, the final draft will be submitted to the Ministry of Civil Aviation for formal implementation.