India and Japan Strengthen Strategic Ties at 4th 2+2 Ministerial Dialogue in Tokyo

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar have arrived in Tokyo for the fourth edition of the India-Japan 2+2 ministerial dialogue, marking a critical juncture in the strategic alignment of the two nations. This diplomatic engagement follows a tight sequence of multilateral activity, occurring immediately after the Quad leaders' summit in Manila and coinciding with India hosting the 'Sahayata Setu' joint humanitarian assistance and disaster relief (HADR) exercise in Jamnagar.

Photo: 500px.com by Giuseppe Milo, https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/3.0/ Japan landscape

The 2+2 dialogue, co-chaired by Singh and Jaishankar alongside their Japanese counterparts, Defence Minister Shinjiro Koizumi and Foreign Minister Toshimitsu Motegi, serves as the primary mechanism for reviewing bilateral defence ties. The current talks are scheduled to evaluate the implementation of agreements reached during the 15th and 16th India-Japan annual summits held in August 2025 and July 2026, respectively.

A key focus of the discussions is the shift toward tangible defence industrial partnerships. Beyond general diplomatic affirmations of a "free and open Indo-Pacific," the agenda specifically targets defence equipment and technology, maritime security, and the expansion of joint military exercises across all three services. The frequency of high-level contact has intensified; this visit marks the third meeting between Singh and Koizumi within a single year, following engagements in New Delhi in August and Cebu in October.

The strategic nature of the visit is underscored by the inclusion of technical and operational demonstrations. Minister Singh is scheduled to visit the Japan Maritime Self-Defence Force's naval base at Yokosuka for a tour of a Mogami-class frigate, indicating a deeper interest in Japan's contemporary naval capabilities and potential areas for technological synergy.

Simultaneously, the diplomatic track continues with S Jaishankar participating in the 19th India-Japan Foreign Ministers' Strategic Dialogue and the third edition of Raisina Tokyo. These parallel tracks suggest a systemic effort to synchronize political will with military implementation.

The broader regional context is further reinforced by the ongoing 'Sahayata Setu' exercise. With India serving as the chair of the Quad HADR Working Group, the coordination between the four member states-India, Japan, the US, and Australia-demonstrates a transition from conceptual security frameworks to operational preparedness in disaster response and regional stability.