India's current diplomatic trajectory is defined by a sophisticated strategy of multi-alignment, moving away from traditional bloc politics toward a flexible network of strategic partnerships. Recent high-level engagements in Manila-spanning the 49th ASEAN Summit, the Quad leaders' meeting, the 23rd ASEAN-India Summit, and the 21st East Asia Summit-underscore New Delhi's intent to maintain a presence across overlapping and sometimes competing international forums.
The core of this approach is the ability to balance membership in diverse groupings that serve distinct structural purposes: economic redistribution, regional security, and technological cooperation.
The BRICS+ Pivot and Global Economic Rebalancing
India currently holds the 2026 BRICS chairship, overseeing a bloc that has evolved into an intergovernmental powerhouse of 11 full members and 10 partner countries. The expansion of BRICS+ (now including nations such as Saudi Arabia, the UAE, Iran, Egypt, and Ethiopia) represents a shift in global economic gravity. With the bloc accounting for approximately 45% of global GDP by purchasing power parity and driving over half of global economic growth, it functions as a systemic counterweight to G7-led institutions like the IMF and World Bank. For India, BRICS+ is not merely a political forum but a strategic tool to promote trade in local currencies and reduce systemic dependence on the US dollar.
Security Architecture and the Indo-Pacific
While BRICS manages global economic equity, the Quadrilateral Security Dialogue (Quad)-comprising India, the US, Japan, and Australia-focuses on the maintenance of a rules-based order in the Indo-Pacific. Unlike formal military alliances, the Quad operates as a functional partnership targeting maritime security, resilient supply chains, and cybersecurity. The urgency of this grouping is closely tied to China's expanding regional influence, making it a critical pillar for India's strategic autonomy in the East.
Institutional Intersections: G20, SCO, and I2U2
India's role in other forums demonstrates a tailored approach to different geopolitical spheres:
The ASEAN Axis and the Act East Policy
Despite not being a member, India's engagement with ASEAN remains the cornerstone of its "Act East Policy." Through the ASEAN-India Summit and the East Asia Summit (EAS), India integrates its regional security concerns with economic integration goals. This ensures that India remains a central player in Southeast Asian affairs, balancing its relations with the 11 ASEAN members and other major powers like China and the US.
By simultaneously navigating the SCO's security framework, the Quad's maritime strategy, and BRICS+' economic ambitions, India is positioning itself as a "bridge power," capable of engaging with the Global South and the West without being subsumed by either.
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