India adopts 'bridge power' strategy through multi-alignment across global blocs

India's current diplomatic trajectory is defined by a sophisticated strategy of multi-alignment, moving away from traditional bloc politics toward a flexible network of strategic partnerships. Recent high-level engagements in Manila-spanning the 49th ASEAN Summit, the Quad leaders' meeting, the 23rd ASEAN-India Summit, and the 21st East Asia Summit-underscore New Delhi's intent to maintain a presence across overlapping and sometimes competing international forums.

Photo: commons.wikimedia.org by Ministério da Ciência, Tecnologia e Inovações, https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/2.0/ BRICS flags

The core of this approach is the ability to balance membership in diverse groupings that serve distinct structural purposes: economic redistribution, regional security, and technological cooperation.

The BRICS+ Pivot and Global Economic Rebalancing

India currently holds the 2026 BRICS chairship, overseeing a bloc that has evolved into an intergovernmental powerhouse of 11 full members and 10 partner countries. The expansion of BRICS+ (now including nations such as Saudi Arabia, the UAE, Iran, Egypt, and Ethiopia) represents a shift in global economic gravity. With the bloc accounting for approximately 45% of global GDP by purchasing power parity and driving over half of global economic growth, it functions as a systemic counterweight to G7-led institutions like the IMF and World Bank. For India, BRICS+ is not merely a political forum but a strategic tool to promote trade in local currencies and reduce systemic dependence on the US dollar.

Security Architecture and the Indo-Pacific

While BRICS manages global economic equity, the Quadrilateral Security Dialogue (Quad)-comprising India, the US, Japan, and Australia-focuses on the maintenance of a rules-based order in the Indo-Pacific. Unlike formal military alliances, the Quad operates as a functional partnership targeting maritime security, resilient supply chains, and cybersecurity. The urgency of this grouping is closely tied to China's expanding regional influence, making it a critical pillar for India's strategic autonomy in the East.

Institutional Intersections: G20, SCO, and I2U2

India's role in other forums demonstrates a tailored approach to different geopolitical spheres:

G20: As a founding member, India uses this forum to bridge the gap between developed and developing nations, focusing on climate finance and AI governance.

As a founding member, India uses this forum to bridge the gap between developed and developing nations, focusing on climate finance and AI governance. SCO: Membership in the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation allows New Delhi to maintain a direct diplomatic channel with Russia and Central Asian states, focusing on counter-terrorism and regional connectivity.

Membership in the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation allows New Delhi to maintain a direct diplomatic channel with Russia and Central Asian states, focusing on counter-terrorism and regional connectivity. I2U2: This targeted partnership with Israel, the UAE, and the US shifts the focus from broad diplomacy to specific economic and technological corridors, particularly in food security, clean energy, and water management in West Asia.

The ASEAN Axis and the Act East Policy

Despite not being a member, India's engagement with ASEAN remains the cornerstone of its "Act East Policy." Through the ASEAN-India Summit and the East Asia Summit (EAS), India integrates its regional security concerns with economic integration goals. This ensures that India remains a central player in Southeast Asian affairs, balancing its relations with the 11 ASEAN members and other major powers like China and the US.

By simultaneously navigating the SCO's security framework, the Quad's maritime strategy, and BRICS+' economic ambitions, India is positioning itself as a "bridge power," capable of engaging with the Global South and the West without being subsumed by either.