Rhenium powder used to bypass gold purity tests and secure fake hallmarking

An investigation by Dainik Bhaskar has uncovered a sophisticated method of gold adulteration that allows jewellery to bypass standard purity checks and obtain official hallmarking, despite containing significantly less gold than declared. The practice involves the use of rhenium powder-a heavy industrial metal-to artificially inflate the weight of the ornament without triggering alarms in conventional testing equipment.

Photo: https://i.pinimg.com/1200x/82/d1/30/82d130a39bcd75aa2a4b873839563b0d.jpg Gold jewelry

The mechanism of the fraud relies on the physical properties of rhenium. With a density of approximately 21 g/cm³, rhenium is denser than pure gold (19.3 g/cm³). This allows fraudsters to increase the total mass of a piece of jewellery without creating the obvious density shifts that typically alert technicians during routine inspections.

To demonstrate the vulnerability of the system, investigators in Jodhpur conducted a controlled experiment. They mixed 1 gram of rhenium powder with 7.830 grams of 24-carat gold, then added 0.75 grams of alloying metal to create a traditional Rajasthani ornament with a final weight of 9.580 grams. While the actual gold content dropped to approximately 81.7% (roughly 20-carat purity), the jewellery successfully passed multiple industry tests:

Hallmarking Centres: The piece was issued a 92K916 mark, certifying it as 22-carat gold.

The piece was issued a 92K916 mark, certifying it as 22-carat gold. Retail Testing: X-ray fluorescence (XRF) machines at showrooms identified the gold content as 93.70%, failing to detect the rhenium entirely.

X-ray fluorescence (XRF) machines at showrooms identified the gold content as 93.70%, failing to detect the rhenium entirely. Branded Showrooms: Other reputable outlets also erroneously classified the item as 22-carat gold.

The financial implication for the consumer is severe. Based on a gold price of ₹1.5 lakh, it is estimated that buyers could lose approximately ₹14,700 per tola (11.66 grams), as they pay for the weight and purity of 22-carat gold while receiving a significantly adulterated product.

The investigation suggests a global supply chain, tracing the rhenium powder back to agents in Shenzhen, China. The material reportedly enters India through hubs in Maharashtra and West Bengal, often marketed as 'gold powder' within certain trading circles. Similar reports have emerged from Indore's Sarafa market, where traders mentioned other high-density metals like ruthenium, iridium, and osmium being used for similar purposes.

Technical analysis reveals why standard safeguards are failing. Acid and touchstone tests primarily assess surface reactions and cannot detect heavy metals embedded within the alloy. While XRF machines are standard in the industry, their efficacy depends on calibration and the depth of the scan; if the machine is not specifically tuned to identify rhenium, the metal remains invisible. Experts note that only more rigorous methods-such as fire assay (destructive testing) or electron microscopy-can reliably expose this specific type of adulteration.