Fire destroys lower unit of Pike Street building in Kitty

A fire of undetermined origin consumed the lower residential unit of a building on Pike Street in Kitty, Georgetown, on Tuesday, leaving the section of the property completely destroyed, according to the Guyana Fire Service (GFS).

Photo: commons.wikimedia.org by U.S. Air Force photo / Tech. Sgt. Jeremy T. Lock, https://creativecommons.org/public-domain/pdm/ Firemen

The GFS reported receiving an emergency call at approximately 8:15 a. m., prompting the immediate dispatch of three water tenders and crews from the Headquarters and Campbellville Fire Stations. Upon arrival at the scene, emergency responders observed active flames and heavy smoke emanating from the ground floor, leading them to commence firefighting operations at once.

Firefighters stated that their coordinated efforts successfully contained the blaze to the lower floor, preventing it from escalating to the upper sections of the structure. While the rapid response mitigated further structural damage to the building, the lower flat was lost entirely.

An investigation has been launched to determine the specific cause and origin of the fire, with authorities yet to release a final determination on how the ignition occurred.