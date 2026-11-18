Guyana and Seychelles sign Air Services Agreement

The Government of Guyana has formally signed an Air Services Agreement (ASA) with the Republic of Seychelles, concluding a negotiation process that began at the technical level in 2019. The signing ceremony took place on November 17, 2026, on the sidelines of the Seventh Worldwide Air Transport Conference (ATConf/7) in Montreal, marking the official entry into force of the bilateral framework for civil aviation cooperation.

Photo: commons.wikimedia.org by MHernandezp05, https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/4.0/ La Aurora International Airport Guatemala City 25

The agreement establishes a modern regulatory framework aligned with international best practices, covering key provisions such as the grant of traffic rights, designation and authorization of airlines, application of laws, aviation safety and security, user charges, pricing, competition, and code-sharing arrangements. While there are currently no direct scheduled flights between Georgetown and Mahé, the instrument removes regulatory barriers, enabling carriers from both nations to operate services and potentially open new market access routes in the future.

Deodat Indar, representing the Public Utilities and Aviation sector for Guyana, emphasized that the agreement is part of Guyana's strategic effort to expand its international aviation network. He noted that, as an Atlantic-coastal state, Guyana is actively pursuing opportunities to widen its reach in terms of additional routes and internal aviation development. Indar highlighted the importance of knowledge exchange and training, stating that in the interconnected aviation sector, cooperation is essential for mutual growth.

Veronique Laporte, Minister of Transport, Ports and Civil Aviation for Seychelles, described the signing as a historic moment that extends beyond aviation. She underscored the shared challenges faced by small island developing states in the maritime and aviation sectors and expressed optimism about future collaboration, including people-to-people exchanges within the Indian Ocean and Caribbean regions.

The two nations have maintained diplomatic relations since April 28, 1993. This agreement represents a concrete step in operationalizing long-standing bilateral ties through specific technical and commercial aviation provisions, rather than a broader geopolitical realignment.