University of Guyana graduates 19 MEDEX students in first traditional convocation since 2008

Nineteen students of the University of Guyana's (UG) Associate Degree in Medical Extension (MEDEX) are set to graduate on November 17, marking the first time the programme's traditional pathway has returned to the university's convocation stage since 2008.

Photo: Pravda.Ru by Дмитрий Белов is licensed under Все права защищены Medical ward

The return to the traditional graduation route comes alongside broader certification efforts for the workforce. A further 57 trained MEDEX practitioners from the 2023 and 2025 cohorts have been identified for certification through the university, bringing the total number of MEDEX professionals to 76.

Program Framework and Community Access

Established in 1977 through a partnership between the Ministry of Health and the University of Hawaii, the MEDEX programme was codified under the MEDEX Act of October 1978. Its primary mandate is to extend clinical care to hinterland, riverain, and underserved communities where geographical distance often delays medical treatment.

While the traditional pathway saw a gap in graduations from 2008 until this year, the programme continued via an "Alternative Pathway" introduced in 2006. This alternative route supported cohorts that completed their studies in 2010, 2015, 2023, and 2025.

The capacity of these practitioners is currently being augmented by the expansion of telemedicine under Minister of Health Dr. Frank Anthony. This system allows MEDEX practitioners in remote areas to consult with specialists for diagnostic interpretation and clinical guidance, enabling patients to receive care closer to their homes.

Institutional and Academic Development

The restoration of the traditional graduation pathway involved a process of institutional approval led by Professor Rajini Kurup, Dean of the College of Medical Sciences, which included the revision of programme proposals and the verification of student records. Administrative support was provided by Dr. Andrew Hutson, former Assistant Dean of Administration, and Rev. Dr. Noel Holder, Director of the School of Nursing.

The University and the Ministry of Health have announced that they are now preparing a structured academic pathway to bridge the MEDEX Associate Degree toward a Bachelor's-level qualification to further the professional standing of these healthcare workers.