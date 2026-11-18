Birmingham business leaders urge structural change to address West Midlands employment stagnation

Business leaders in Birmingham have urged the government to treat the Milburn review on youth employment as a mechanism for structural change, citing data that indicates the West Midlands economy is stagnating while the rest of the country improves.

Photo: Pravda.Ru by Дмитрий Белов is licensed under Все права защищены Regional unemployment

According to figures from the Office for National Statistics (ONS) covering the three months to September, the West Midlands job market showed no net change. The regional employment rate remained flat at 73 per cent, and unemployment held steady at 5.6 per cent. This contrasts sharply with the national trend, where the employment rate rose by 0.3 percentage points to 75.4 per cent and unemployment fell by the same margin.

Regional divergence from national trend

The stagnation in the West Midlands is not a recent anomaly but part of a broader annual decline. Over the past year, employment in the region dropped by 0.7 per cent compared to the same period in 2025, while economic inactivity-the share of working-age people neither in work nor looking for work-rose by 1.1 per cent to 22.5 per cent. In the same timeframe, UK-wide employment increased by 0.4 per cent.

The disparity is most visible in the unemployment gap. At 5.6 per cent, the West Midlands rate stands a full percentage point above the national average. Emily Stubbs, head of policy at Greater Birmingham Chambers of Commerce, described these figures as underlining the "scale of the challenge" facing the region, noting that the area is failing to keep pace with the wider UK recovery.

Cost structures and employer confidence

The Milburn review, led by former cabinet minister Alan Milburn, proposes a target to reduce the number of young people not in education, employment or training (NEET) from the current rate of 13 per cent to around five per cent by 2036. The report outlines measures including welfare changes, apprenticeship expansion, and tax relief to facilitate the employment of 440,000 young people.

Business leaders in Birmingham argue that the solution lies not merely in preparing youth for work, but in adjusting the cost structure for employers. Ms Stubbs highlighted a specific policy demand: cutting employer National Insurance contributions for under-25s. She stated that this measure is intended to lower the cost of recruitment, thereby providing businesses with the "confidence and headroom" to hire in a market where vacancies are falling and cost pressures are holding back investment.

"We welcome the news that the Milburn Review will make a similar recommendation, alongside measures to expand apprenticeships,” Ms Stubbs said. "With vacancies continuing to fall and cost pressures holding back recruitment, we need practical action that makes it easier for businesses to invest in the next generation, whilst tackling persistent labour market challenges.”

Entry-level barriers and local networks

Sarah Griffiths, president of Future Faces, the young professional arm of Greater Birmingham Chambers, pointed to a mismatch between youth ambition and employer access. She noted that young people in the region are not lacking in drive but are struggling to secure initial entry-level positions.

Griffiths emphasised that effective policy must provide clear routes into work through apprenticeships and training, while simultaneously supporting employers to open these doors. She stressed the importance of direct engagement, stating that tackling youth unemployment requires action done "with young people, not simply something we do for them,” leveraging local networks and mentoring to bridge the gap between qualification and first employment.