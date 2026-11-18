A two-way segregated bike lane now connects Bristol Temple Meads with the city centre, completing a £6.2 million overhaul of Victoria Street. While the route is now open, the project took nearly two years to finish, missing its January deadline due to a specific physical obstruction: third-party scaffolding.

Photo: https://www.mos.ru/mayor/themes/13289050/ by Фото: Максим Мишин. Пресс-служба Мэра и Правительства Москвы Construction works

The construction of the lane was halted for months by scaffolding erected outside a block of flats near the Counterslip junction. The building required extensive remediation of flammable cladding and the demolition and rebuilding of its top floor following fire safety revelations after the Grenfell Tower disaster. Because this safety work was carried out by a third party, Bristol City Council had no direct control over the timeline, leaving a fenced-off section of the street as a bottleneck where cyclists were forced to dismount and walk through a narrow passage.

This delay contributed to a budget increase, with the project cost rising from an initial £5.6 million to £6.2 million. The additional expenditure was driven by inflation and the financial consequences of the extended construction period.

The project scope extended beyond the cycling infrastructure to include widened pavements, new trees, upgraded bus stops, and designated areas for café and pub seating. However, the delivery of these works coincided with a broader city-wide shortage of construction staff and a systemic slowdown at the Building Safety Regulator, which has delayed many post-Grenfell safety improvements across the UK.

The completed stretch of Victoria Street now separates cyclists from the buses and taxis that use the route, which has been restricted to public transport, cycles, and mopeds since the installation of the Bristol Bridge bus gate in 2020.