Greater Manchester Police seeks government aid after receiving second-lowest funding increase

Greater Manchester Police (GMP) has applied to the government for "exceptional financial support' as the force faces a predicted budget overspend of nearly £10 million this year.

Photo: commons.wikimedia.org by Eirian Evans, https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/2.0/ The John Rylands Library, Manchester

The application remains pending. Deputy Mayor Kate Green confirmed on Monday that no outcome has been reached, although an initial meeting has taken place with the Chartered Institute of Public Finance and Accountancy (CIPFA), which has been commissioned by the government to review the force's financial situation, governance, and resource management.

The request for funding follows a disparity in the 2026/27 Police Grant. GMP received a funding increase of 2.6%, which is the second lowest increase nationally. This compares to a national average of 3.2%, with other regions such as London (4%), Kent (4.2%), and Merseyside (3.6%) receiving higher adjustments.

The financial pressure may influence the police precept-the portion of council tax paid by residents to fund local policing-which is due to be set early next year. The Mayor's office has indicated a reluctance to increase the burden on local taxpayers to cover the funding gap.

Chief Constable Sir Stephen Watson stated that the request for a review of the funding settlement is intended to address long-term structured requirements tied to the growth of Greater Manchester, asserting that current operational performance remains unaffected.

To manage the existing deficit, GMP is implementing workforce controls and cost-saving measures. A spokesperson for the force argued that an outdated funding formula creates an over-reliance on the local council tax base, failing to account for the specific demands of policing a major regional hub.

The Home Office stated that police funding has reached £18.5 billion and noted that a Financial Resilience Framework has been established to assess force stability. The government is currently reviewing the police funding formula as part of broader structural reforms.

Mayor Andy Burnham is scheduled to meet Home Secretary Shabana Mahmood in the coming weeks to discuss the funding application.