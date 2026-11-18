Philippine Provinces Step Up Drought Preparedness as El Niño Intensifies

Local government units across the Philippines are implementing specific infrastructure and resource management measures to mitigate the impacts of a very strong El Niño phenomenon. As of November 5, the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (PAGASA) confirmed that the weather event is present in the tropical Pacific Ocean, with projections indicating it will persist until the first half of 2027. PAGASA Administrator Nathaniel Servando stated that the phenomenon is expected to peak by the end of 2026, increasing the probability of rainfall deficits, dry spells, and drought nationwide. According to the latest assessment, five provinces were experiencing meteorological drought, 11 provinces were under dry spell conditions, and ten provinces reported dry conditions as of October 2026.

Photo: Pravda.Ru by Дмитрий Белов is licensed under Все права защищены A dried‑up field

In response to directives from Malacañang and the Department of the Interior and Local Government, local governments have formed task forces to map high-risk areas. Executive Secretary Ralph Recto warned on November 4 that communities may face water shortages, while others risk power disruptions due to extreme heat. Regional authorities are addressing these threats through water rationing, energy load management, and agricultural adaptations.

Water infrastructure and rationing in Cebu

Cebu's provincial government is preparing for potential worsening of its existing water scarcity. Aldrin Barede, Head of the Cebu Provincial Inter-LGU Water Systems Office (CPIWSO), noted on November 10 that the province faces infrastructure gaps and significant non-revenue water losses due to piping requiring maintenance. The Cebu Provincial Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office has identified 183 barangays as high-risk areas. Interventions include deploying water tanks to mountainous communities and establishing water stations where LGU-owned trucks can be refilled. The province is also fast-tracking the construction of six water treatment plants, with two facilities already operational in Moalboal and Barili. Key water sources identified include the Lusaran Weir and Buhisan Watershed in Cebu City, the Mananga River in Talisay City and Minglanilla, the Luyang Weir in Carmen, the Cotcot Watershed in Liloan, well fields in Metro Cebu East Coast, and the Mactan-Cordova desalination plant.

Energy management in Mindanao

Mindanao faces significant energy risks due to its reliance on hydroelectric power. Data from the Department of Energy as of April 30 shows that hydropower contributes 1,059 megawatts to the region's dependable capacity, representing approximately 26% of the power mix. This is the second largest contributor after coal, which provides 2,041 megawatts, or about 50% of the mix. Energy Secretary Sharon Garin warned on November 10 that reduced river flows could lead to a 60% drop in hydropower generation and potential service disruptions. In Iligan City, local authorities requested a preferential allocation of 45 megawatts from the Power Sector Assets and Liabilities Management Corporation, National Power Corporation, and the Energy Regulatory Commission. Iligan City Legislative Council Resolution No. 26-630 cited the city's role in hosting the Agus Hydroelectric Power Plant Complex, which comprises six operating plants along the Agus River, as justification for equitable power access.

Agricultural adaptations and crop diversification

The Department of Agriculture reported on November 11 that El Niño-related damage and losses have reached nearly P10 billion, affecting more than 320,000 farmers across multiple regions, including the Cordillera Administrative Region, Ilocos Region, Cagayan Valley, and parts of Visayas and Mindanao. In Negros Occidental, Governor Eugenio José Lacson prioritized securing irrigation for agricultural lands. Citing the 2023-2024 experience, the provincial strategy involves shifting rainfall-dependent farmers to weather-resilient crops and installing rubberized dams near rivers to retain water. In Ilocos Norte, the Batac City government distributed 1,100 water pumps and 890 irrigation hoses to farmers on November 4 to address crop damage in areas without irrigation access. Solar-powered irrigation deployment has also increased in northern Luzon. The Alfonso Lista Pump Irrigation System (ALPIS), a P1.49-billion project in Ifugao, was inaugurated in late October. It draws water from the Magat Reservoir and is expected to increase yields on over 2,300 hectares of farmland. Additionally, the Isabela provincial government, in collaboration with the DA, provided 130 solar-powered pumps and 40 mobile solar-powered water pumps to priority areas in September to sustain farm operations during the dry spell.