Kazakhstan scales up AI ambitions: GITEX 2027 set to draw global tech leaders to Almaty

The second GITEX AI Kazakhstan event is scheduled for June 7-8, 2027, in Almaty. Organized by inD with support from the Ministry of Artificial Intelligence and Digital Development of the Republic of Kazakhstan, Astana Hub, and the city akimat, the conference will be held at the Atakent Convention & Exhibition Center under the patronage of President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev.

Photo: Pravda.ru by Marina Lebedeva is licensed under Все права защищены The development team is discussing the AI architecture at the glass board

The event focuses on attracting investment into AI infrastructure, energy, and industry. Statista data indicates that the IT services market in Central Asia and the Caucasus could reach $5.6 billion by 2029. Kazakhstan has recorded significant growth in IT service exports, rising from 33.5 million tenge in 2020 to $1.142 billion by the end of 2025, a 34-fold increase over the five-year period.

The 2027 program introduces five new thematic zones: GITEX SuperComputeX, New EnergyX, RobotiX, Cyber Valley, and Intelligent Cities x Connectivity. These areas address specific national technological challenges, including the creation of supercomputing power in Ekibastuz and the energy supply for data centers.

Kazakhstan's AI development relies on several material and regulatory factors. A $10 billion agreement with NVIDIA and Firebird targets the creation of sovereign computing capabilities in the Ekibastuz Data Valley using approximately 100,000 GPUs. Connectivity infrastructure includes the "Digital Silk Road” project, featuring a 380-kilometer trans-Caspian fiber-optic line between Kazakhstan and Azerbaijan. Regulatory frameworks have been strengthened with the introduction of a Digital Code and an Artificial Intelligence Law to provide legal certainty for investors. The ecosystem is anchored by Astana Hub, where over 2,000 companies operate, generating $633.8 million in IT service exports in 2025.

Aslymadiyev, the Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Artificial Intelligence and Digital Development, noted that under the Digital Qazaqstan strategy, the focus has shifted from simple AI adoption to building the foundation: computing resources, energy, human capital, and investment.

A Google study suggests that generative AI could contribute $12 billion to $15 billion annually to the economies of Kazakhstan, Armenia, Azerbaijan, and Georgia, equivalent to roughly 4% of their combined GDP. KPMG data shows that AI adoption in regional companies stands at 53%, more than double the global average of 24%. In Kazakhstan, business confidence in AI recommendations reaches 86%.

The inaugural GITEX AI Kazakhstan in 2026 brought together 334 exhibiting companies and 12,000 visitors from 86 countries. During that event, the second meeting of the Council for the Development of Artificial Intelligence, chaired by the President, took place.