Allur and Qarmet launch dual education program to fill 500 specialized quotas in Kazakhstan

Kazakhstan faces a projected deficit of 2.9 million specialists by 2035, with 1.8 million of those requirements concentrated in blue-collar trades. According to President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, the most acute shortages are located within the industrial, construction, agricultural, and IT sectors.

Photo: Pravda.Ru by Виктор Бушуев is licensed under Все права защищены Demographic trap

To address this gap, Allur and Qarmet have established the "Bolashaqqa zhol" program. The initiative's first phase creates corporate quotas for 500 young citizens, specifically targeting residents of remote villages and socially vulnerable families to bridge the path from professional training to factory employment.

Allur is implementing a dual education system that integrates theoretical study with on-site shop floor practice. The company has also introduced the Kidburg project and the Allur Myn Bala engineering program to initiate vocational orientation at the primary and preschool levels.

Training is centered at Allur's Kostanay plant, Kazakhstan's only full-cycle small-kit assembly facility for all types of vehicles. This operational environment shifts the labor requirement from manual tasks toward process management and analytics.

The integration of corporate educational tracks is exemplified by Sabina Akabaeva, Head of Project Support at the Allur plant, who completed an MBA in General and Strategic Management at the Jiangsu University of Technology in China under the company's program.