Man jailed for using twin brother's Singapore passport to exit country

Johnathan Yam Zhe Liang, 27, has been sentenced to 13 months and four weeks in prison after pleading guilty to four charges, including the improper use of a Singapore passport and the unauthorized modification of computer material.

Photo: Pravda.Ru by Дмитрий Белов is licensed under Все права защищены An arrested person

The court proceedings established that Yam utilized his twin brother's passport to exit Singapore on multiple occasions via the Woodlands Checkpoint. This action occurred while Yam's own travel document had been impounded by authorities in connection with an ongoing police investigation into a cheating case. On January 6, 2025, Yam first used the document at an immigration counter, responding to the officer who called out his brother's name. Despite objections from his brother, Yam repeated this process five more times.

The sequence of unauthorized exits ended on January 22, 2025, when Yam was detained at the Woodlands Checkpoint Bus Hall. The arrest was triggered by the automated immigration lanes, which detected a mismatch in biometric data.

In a separate legal matter addressed during sentencing, the court heard that Yam, while employed as an IT executive for The Coffee Bean & Tea Leaf, accessed the company's point-of-sale system between June and August 2025. He used this access to credit $810 in membership points to his personal account, subsequently spending $740. Yam has since made full restitution of the $740 to the franchise.

Institutional Response and Regulation

The case highlights the role of biometric verification in border security. According to the Immigration and Checkpoints Authority (ICA), the agency is transitioning toward an Automated Passenger Clearance System that moves from face-to-face checks to multi-modal biometric verification with counter-forgery capabilities. This system is scheduled for implementation at Tuas Checkpoint in early 2027, followed by a rollout at Woodlands Checkpoint.

Under Singapore law, the improper use of a passport carries a maximum penalty of 10 years' imprisonment, a fine of up to $10,000, or both. Unauthorized modification of computer material is punishable by up to three years' jail and/or a fine of $10,000.