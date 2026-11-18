U.S. BIS Issues Interim Rule Restricting Remote Access to Advanced Semiconductors via Cloud

The U. S. Department of Commerce's Bureau of Industry and Security (BIS) issued an interim rule on Monday to restrict foreign access to advanced semiconductors through remote computing arrangements. The directive mandates that entities seeking to export, re-export, or transfer advanced chips to Brazil, Indonesia, Malaysia, Singapore, or Thailand must now obtain specific licenses. This regulatory action targets the use of data centers in these third countries as a mechanism for bypassing existing export controls on sensitive American technology.

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Regulatory Authority and Scope

The interim rule was issued by BIS under the authority to enforce semiconductor export controls. It specifically addresses the gap between physical export restrictions and remote access capabilities. According to the Commerce Department, the rule is designed to ensure that existing restrictions on access to sensitive U. S. technology cannot be circumvented via cloud computing infrastructure located in jurisdictions not currently subject to strict U. S. export prohibitions. The agency stated that the United States remains committed to promoting the global adoption of American technology for legitimate commercial purposes while preventing the exploitation of sensitive technologies in ways that threaten national security.

Implementation Mechanism

The core mechanism of the new regulation is the extension of license requirements to cover remote access. While prior regulations primarily governed the physical shipment of the most advanced semiconductors, the interim rule acknowledges that advances in cloud computing have made it easier for foreign nations to access U. S. AI computing capabilities remotely. By requiring licenses for access to computing resources in the five specified Southeast Asian and South American nations, the rule aligns remote-access protections with the existing controls that govern physical access to hardware. This effectively treats the use of rented computing power in these locations as a controlled export or re-export event.

Presidential remarks accompanying the announcement emphasized that the restriction applies only to the most advanced semiconductors. President Trump noted at the White House that selling less advanced chips remains a permitted and desirable activity, underscoring that the regulatory change is targeted at high-end AI infrastructure rather than the broader semiconductor market. The interim rule is currently in effect, requiring immediate compliance with the new licensing requirements for the covered transactions.