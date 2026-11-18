U.S. Diesel Prices Drop Below $6 a Gallon for First Time in Two Months

Diesel fuel in the United States dropped below $6 a gallon on Monday, marking the first time the average price has fallen under that threshold in over two months. According to AAA, the national average now stands at $5.99 per gallon, down from a record high of $6.53 recorded on September 22. This price reversal follows a period of significant economic pressure, as diesel costs had surged past $6 a gallon in September due to geopolitical conflicts in Iran and Ukraine. Those disruptions squeezed global refining capacity and interfered with oil flows, driving up expenses for the transportation, construction, and agriculture sectors that rely heavily on diesel, thereby keeping inflation elevated.

Photo: Pravda.ru by Виктор Дементьев, https://creativecommons.org/public-domain/pdm/ Fuel crisis in USA

Supply Stabilization and Market Rebalancing

The recent decline in diesel and gasoline prices is attributed to shifting geopolitical dynamics and stabilizing oil markets. Patrick De Haan, a petroleum expert at GasBuddy, notes that prices eased after President Trump signaled he would not escalate the conflict in Iran. Concurrently, the global oil market is showing signs of rebalancing. De Haan reported on Monday that oil prices slipped as expectations of a coming supply surplus outweighed fresh security incidents around the Strait of Hormuz. As of Monday, Brent crude, the international benchmark, traded at $93.56 per barrel, while West Texas Intermediate, the U. S. benchmark, stood at $86.72. The International Energy Agency recently raised its oil production forecast in its November report, predicting a surplus in the fourth quarter. The agency stated that the oil market is showing tentative signs of rebalancing, with global oil supplies surpassing demand for the first time since the outbreak of the war in Iran. Despite ongoing tanker attacks, traffic through the Strait of Hormuz has picked up, with shipments largely returning to pre-war levels. Gasoline prices have also declined, falling below $4 a gallon for the first time in nearly four months.

Short-Term Outlook and Seasonal Factors

Energy analysts suggest this price relief may be temporary. Tom Kloza, chief energy adviser for Gulf Oil, explains that November is typically a period for rebuilding diesel inventories as agricultural demand fades after summer, while demand for heating oil has not yet fully ramped up. However, Kloza warned that prices for diesel and heating oil could rise again around the new year as colder winter temperatures increase the demand for heating oil. He noted that while prices are expected to ebb over the next six weeks, there is a potential for price increases between Christmas week and mid-February due to severe winter demand."