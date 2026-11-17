Major U.S. Banks Face Service Outages Limiting Account Access and Zelle Transfers

Thousands of customers at major U. S. financial institutions, including JPMorgan Chase, Bank of America, U. S. Bank, Wells Fargo, Capital One, and Truist, faced restricted access to accounts and delayed transactions on Monday due to widespread service outages.

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The disruptions affected both digital interfaces and physical branch operations. At JPMorgan Chase, where nearly 4,800 users reported issues via Downdetector. com, some customers were met with a "Please try back later" message when attempting to access online services. In at least one instance at a Dallas branch, a customer was unable to deposit a check because bank staff stated the system was down.

Impact on Payment Networks

The outages extended to Zelle, the digital payment service operated by Early Warning Services-a company owned by the same group of banks including Bank of America, Chase, and Wells Fargo. While Zelle stated its own network was operating normally, the service remained unreliable for many because Zelle does not hold consumer funds; it relies on the participating banks to manage accounts and execute transfers.

U.S. Bank confirmed that while its internal systems were not directly compromised, clients experienced delays when sending or receiving Zelle payments to or from other impacted financial institutions.

Technical Cause

JPMorgan Chase characterized the event as a "technical bug" rather than a cyberattack, noting that while some transactions were delayed, customers maintained legal access to their funds. These failures occurred shortly after a separate global outage involving Microsoft's Outlook and Teams services, though no formal link between the two events was established.