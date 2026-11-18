Texas U.S. Attorney Faces Ethics Complaint Over Threats to Senators

The Campaign for Accountability, a nonprofit watchdog group, has filed an ethics complaint with the Texas State Bar Association seeking an investigation into Aaron Reitz, the U. S. Attorney for the Southern District of Texas. The filing alleges that Reitz violated professional conduct rules by sending letters to U. S. Senators Richard Blumenthal of Connecticut and Elizabeth Warren of Massachusetts that threatened criminal prosecution related to their congressional oversight activities.

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The complaint, submitted on Monday, cites specific provisions of professional conduct rules that prohibit prosecutors from threatening charges not supported by probable cause, actions intended solely to embarrass or burden others, and the commission of serious crimes. The group argues that Reitz's letters, which cited public comments made by the senators regarding their intent to investigate the Trump administration and its supporters, constitute an unlawful obstruction of a congressional inquiry and a misuse of prosecutorial power for political gain.

Allegations and Responses

According to the complaint, Reitz's letters insinuated that the senators' comments might violate criminal civil rights laws and ordered them to preserve all their records, a step typically taken prior to a criminal investigation. In response, Senator Blumenthal sent a letter ordering Reitz to preserve his own records, stating that the implied threat of an investigation was baseless. A spokesperson for Senator Warren's office did not immediately respond to inquiries.

Aaron Reitz dismissed the ethics complaint in a statement as "harassing” and "frivolous.” He stated that he would continue his "preliminary inquiry” to determine whether members of Congress had stepped outside the legitimate legislative purpose of their activities, asserting that he follows the facts and the law to protect Americans' constitutional rights.

The Justice Department also defended the U. S. Attorney, with a spokesperson labeling the complaint "selective barfare” against an administration official. The spokesperson argued that oversight does not grant permission to threaten private citizens for exercising their First Amendment rights.

Attorney General Todd Blanche provided context regarding jurisdiction, telling reporters at a press conference last week that any office could investigate such matters. However, he simultaneously clarified that there are no ongoing criminal investigations into statements made by incoming senators or congressmen.