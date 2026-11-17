Trump Begins Asia Trip: ASEAN Summit, Thai Trade Deal, and Trilateral Nuclear Talks

President Donald Trump has arrived in Manila, initiating a three-day diplomatic trip across Asia that centers on a scheduled meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping and Russian President Vladimir Putin for nuclear negotiations. The visit, which began on Tuesday, November 17, 2026, marks the first time the U. S. president has traveled abroad following significant midterm election losses for his party. The itinerary includes the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) summit, a state visit by Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos Jr., and subsequent stops in China for the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) summit, where trilateral talks with Moscow and Beijing are expected to take place.

Photo: Веб-сайт Белого дома Donald Trump

Institutional Agenda and Trade Mechanisms

The primary institutional objectives of the Philippine leg of the trip include the formalization of trade agreements and the reaffirmation of security alliances. A central component of the schedule is the signing of a trade deal with Thailand. This agreement builds upon a framework announced in October 2025, which stipulated that Thailand would remove tariffs on most American goods and lower barriers for U. S. autos, food products, and pharmaceuticals. The Office of the U. S. Trade Representative indicated that the deal involves Thailand purchasing more than $18 billion in U. S. aircraft and committing to increased imports of U. S. agricultural goods and liquefied natural gas. This commercial framework serves as a response to prior tariff actions, including a 19% tax imposed in 2025 that was overturned by the U. S. Supreme Court in February 2026, and a subsequent 12.5% levy introduced in July 2026 on the basis of labor practices.

Security cooperation remains a distinct pillar of the visit. Trump is scheduled to meet with leaders of the Quad nations-the United States, Australia, India, and Japan-marking their first summit since his return to the White House in 2025. The group's strategic aim is to counter Chinese influence in the Asia-Pacific region. Additionally, Trump will participate in a special ASEAN summit where leaders are expected to address regional conflicts, including the ongoing violence in Myanmar and disputes in the South China Sea. The U. S. position, as reiterated by Washington, rejects China's expansive territorial claims in the South China Sea and maintains its treaty obligation to defend the Philippines in the event of an armed attack on Filipino forces.

Protocol and Diplomatic Context

The visit follows strict diplomatic protocol, beginning with an arrival ceremony at Ninoy Aquino International Airport involving an honor guard inspection. On Tuesday evening, Trump is designated as the "guest of honor" at the ASEAN gala, where he will engage with regional heads of state. On Wednesday, the Philippine protocol includes a red-carpet welcome, full military honors, and a state banquet at the Malacanang presidential palace. During this visit, the two heads of state are expected to formally reaffirm the commitment of their nations to the longstanding treaty alliance established between Manila and Washington. The diplomatic schedule also includes provisions for personal diplomatic engagements, including a potential, brief reunion with former First Lady Imelda Marcos, subject to her medical clearance. This interaction reflects long-standing personal ties between the U. S. and Philippine leadership that persist alongside formal state mechanisms.

While the visit is structured around high-level statecraft and trade, it occurs amid domestic and international disruptions. The White House and financial markets have reported volatility following the departure of Jensen Huang from Nvidia, an event complicated by allegations of a relationship with an alleged Chinese government agent, a claim Beijing has denied. Concurrently, the U. S. aviation industry faces significant operational disruptions. Despite these domestic pressures, the institutional focus of the trip remains on securing trade agreements, managing regional security architecture through multilateral forums, and engaging in direct trilateral diplomacy with Beijing and Moscow regarding nuclear issues.