New Zealand accepts liability for Penrhyn port cost overruns

Cabinet documents reveal that the New Zealand government has accepted financial responsibility for any cost overruns associated with the Penrhyn port upgrade in the Cook Islands, despite an initial caveat that New Zealand's contribution of US$10 million would be the maximum amount.

Funding Structure and Risk Allocation

The project is a joint venture between New Zealand, the United States, and the Cook Islands to construct a deep-sea port by extending a World War II-era American air base. The total estimated cost is NZ$101 million. The United States has committed a one-off fixed sum of US$50 million (approximately NZ$84 million). New Zealand's allocated contribution is NZ$17.5 million (approximately US$10 million).

According to a Cabinet minute prepared by Foreign Minister Winston Peters' office, the United States' contribution is capped. Consequently, the documents state that New Zealand will be responsible for any cost increases, noting this as a "standard risk for all development projects that New Zealand implements." This financial arrangement was established in a decision dated 31 August, prior to the project's official announcement on 1 September.

Procedural Stage and Administrative Oversight

The project is currently in the preliminary stages. While the August decision approved the project to proceed, it was conditional upon the results of a feasibility study and continued support from the Cook Islands. Construction is tentatively scheduled to begin in 2029 and conclude in 2031.

Administrative records indicate a departure from standard procurement and planning procedures. Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Trade (MFAT) advisers noted in April and May that a major New Zealand development activity would typically be supported by a detailed business case developed over several years with firm cost estimates. In this instance, New Zealand is operating on a US-led timeline without a completed business case.

Procurement and Implementation

On 7 September, MFAT opened a tender for the required feasibility study. The contract consists of an initial one-year phase valued at NZ$1.5 million, with subsequent work over one to four years estimated between NZ$3 million and NZ$6 million. These preparatory costs represent a significant portion of New Zealand's total projected contribution.

The decision to absorb the risk of cost blowouts occurs while the US government continues to negotiate the extent of its military presence on the atoll, including the accommodation of Coast Guard vessels.