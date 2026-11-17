Uzbek Lemon Hybrid Targets Industrial Oil Extraction for Japanese and Italian Markets

The "Uzbek Lemon," a hybrid developed by Denov-Agro Star and academician Zainiddin Fakhriddinov through the crossing of "Yubileyny" and "Tashkent F-1" varieties, is shifting the focus of Uzbek citrus production toward industrial raw materials for the Japanese and Italian markets. Rather than competing in the fresh fruit sector, the project targets the extraction of essential oils from the lemon rind for use in the cosmetic, perfume, and pharmaceutical industries.

Photo: commons.wikimedia.org by Milan Suvajac, https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/4.0/ Lemon tree

The variety's commercial viability is based on specific physical attributes: a rind thickness and yield rate optimized for oil extraction, and a juice content of 45-50%, exceeding the 35-40% typical of standard lemon cultures. These metrics increase the profitability of producing concentrates and extracts for the food industry.

Export potential is aligned with World Bank projections for 2025, which estimate import requirements for lemon essential oils at over 1,238 tons for Italy and more than 428 tons for Japan. The project aims to capture this higher-margin industrial segment, where export prices for the new variety are estimated to be three times higher than those for traditional lemons.

To scale production, Denov-Agro Star has prepared 2,000 cuttings. The operational model involves distributing 1-to-2-year-old seedlings to private households to form cooperatives. This decentralized growth strategy is designed to reach a total production volume of 100 tons by utilizing local greenhouse capacities and creating employment in remote areas of the Surkhandarya region.