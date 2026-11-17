Uzbekistan Evaluates Iran-Oman Transit Route for Ocean Access

Uzbekistan's lack of direct ocean access makes its reliance on transit corridors a matter of economic security rather than mere infrastructure. With traditional routes exposed to geopolitical risks and delays, the country is evaluating a new pathway through Iran to the ports of Oman, providing direct access to the Arabian Sea and the Indian Ocean. President Shavkat Mirziyoyev has a state visit to the Sultanate of Oman scheduled for November 16-17, 2026. This event is viewed as a potential catalyst to shift bilateral cooperation from declarative agreements to practical implementation, where success is measured by delivery times, tariffs, and cargo throughput volumes rather than signed documents alone.

Photo: Website of the Ministry of Cultural Heritage and Tourism of Oman Oman

The current logistical architecture requires diversification. Asadbek Sultonboev, a member of the "Eastern Analysts" intellectual club at the Tashkent State University of Oriental Studies, notes that existing conditions create additional costs in both time and money. Integrating Oman's port infrastructure, including the ports of Salalah, Sokhna, and Duqm, would connect Uzbek exports to markets in the Middle East, South Asia, and Africa. However, a geographical corridor does not guarantee profitability. The determining factor is the economic competitiveness of the supply chain. If total transportation costs and transit times are not lower or competitive with alternative routes, exporter interest will remain minimal. The reform is therefore not simply about laying new tracks, but optimizing total logistics costs by reducing transit losses and simplifying procedures.

The institutional foundation for this direction was laid in 2011 with the signing of the "Ashgabat Agreement," which established frameworks for transport and communication links between Central Asian countries and Persian Gulf states. Experts note, however, that the existence of such an agreement does not automatically generate cargo flow. In October 2024, a memorandum of understanding was signed with the logistics company Asyad Group to explore potential and create new trade directions. A gap remains between framework documents and operational efficiency. Key barriers involve the harmonization of customs procedures, simplification of border control, and alignment of tariffs among the chain participants: Uzbekistan, Turkmenistan, Iran, and Oman. Additionally, international sanctions against Iran and issues regarding financial settlement and insurance for transit cargo remain significant constraints. Ignoring these variables can render a theoretically sound route unprofitable due to hidden transaction costs.

The state visit to Oman is planned as a tool to pressure administrative mechanisms to accelerate practical implementation. Priority areas include developing regular freight mechanisms along the Uzbekistan-Turkmenistan-Iran-Oman corridor with precise calculations of deadlines, tariffs, and customs costs; specializing Omani ports for specific categories of Uzbek export to reduce losses in loading and unloading operations; and creating compatible logistics services, warehouse complexes, and container transshipment centers in cooperation with Asyad Group. Ultimately, the market will judge the quality of this transformation. The success of the route will be measured not by the number of signed agreements, but by the volume of cargo actually transshipped, average delivery times, and the final economic benefit for exporters. These quantitative metrics distinguish a structural economic change from a declarative intent.